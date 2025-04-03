Applications available to exhibit in Grand Detour Art Festival

The Grand Detour Art Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the John Deere Historic site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. (Photo provided by Grand Detour Art Festival)

GRAND DETOUR — The Grand Detour Art Festival committee is accepting applications from artists to exhibit work at the 76th Grand Detour Art Festival.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the John Deere Historic site located at 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. The event is held rain or shine.

This show is a juried event and open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design and execution. No work will be exhibited that has been made from commercial kits, models, etc. No commission will be charged for work sold.

Categories include painting, graphics, sculpture, jewelry, photography, drawing and artisan crafts (clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper and wood). The show gives cash awards in most categories of work, along with the Best of Show award.

Details on entry requirements and fees for booth space, as well as information on show amenities and exhibitor responsibilities are available at the Grand Detour Art Festival’s Facebook page.

A few tents are available for rent for a fee of $30, which includes setup and teardown. Tents may be shared by multiple artists. Applications can be downloaded from the Grand Detour Art Festival Facebook site or contact gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request an application.

Applications are also being accepted for the student art exhibit. Grade groups are K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Prizes in each grade group are first, second, third, honorable mention, and judge’s choice. There will be one Best of Show Award.

Applications are available at The Next Picture Show in Dixon, available for download from the Grand Detour Art Festival Facebook site or by contacting gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request.

Deadline for submission is Aug. 24. Drop off at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.