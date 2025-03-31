Illinois 136 bridge from Fulton to Iowa closed from May-September for maintenance project

Fulton officials are alerting motorists that the Iowa Department of Transportation will close the Illinois 136 bridge for maintenance on May 12 with an estimated completion date in October. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — Fulton city officials announced March 24 that the Illinois 136 bridge, also known as the North Bridge, over the Mississippi River will close May 12 for maintenance by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The project, which includes a deck overlay, will force the bridge to be closed to all traffic from May 12 through Sept. 30 with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1.

During the project, traffic will be detoured to the Highway 30 bridge, located south of Fulton.

“If there’s an incident on Highway 30, traffic may be rerouted to the Savanna/Sabula bridge. Please plan ahead for potential delays and increased traffic,” city of Clinton, Iowa, officials posted online. “The Iowa DOT understands this may be inconvenient and they appreciate your patience as they work to ensure the long-term safety of the bridge.”

For updates on the project, visit https://ow.ly/BtVl50VnwfQ or follow local traffic advisories.

In other action, the City Council:

• Passed an ordinance to buy a Yanmar VIO55 excavator for $96,295 at a loan rate of 3.5% with a term of four years. The excavator also comes with a mowing attachment.

• Passed an ordinance to borrow $158,928.28 from the Community State Bank of Fulton for the purchase of a Chevy Tahoe at an interest rate of 3.5% for a term of four years for the Fulton police department.

• Passed an ordinance amending Chapter 112 of the Codified Ordinances for “Amusements” for regulating and permitting special events. This ordinance changes the 90-day notice for Special Events Insurance to only 45 days.