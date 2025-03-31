March 31, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Fatal crash south of Polo claims life of Byron man

By Earleen Hinton
Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo

Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo provided by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office)

POLO – A Byron man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road south of Polo.

Logan Linker, 21, of Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene followed the 6:53 a.m. accident, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

“Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Judson Road and Union Road in rural Polo. An initial investigation revealed a vehicle traveling southbound on Union Road disobeyed the stop sign at Judson Road. The vehicle then continued southbound where it lost control and entered the east ditch, overturning multiple times,” according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Polo Police Department and Polo Fire/EMS.

Have a Question about this article?
Ogle CountyPoloFatalBreakingCrashOgle County Sheriff
Earleen Hinton

Earleen Hinton

Earleen creates content and oversees production of 8 community weeklies. She has worked for Shaw Newspapers since 1985.