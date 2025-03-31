Fatal crash south of Polo claims life of Byron man

POLO – A Byron man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road south of Polo.

Logan Linker, 21, of Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene followed the 6:53 a.m. accident, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

“Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Judson Road and Union Road in rural Polo. An initial investigation revealed a vehicle traveling southbound on Union Road disobeyed the stop sign at Judson Road. The vehicle then continued southbound where it lost control and entered the east ditch, overturning multiple times,” according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Polo Police Department and Polo Fire/EMS.