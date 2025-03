Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON — A rumor that circulated on Facebook on Thursday about possible human bones being found at a home in Harmon has been confirmed as false.

A Facebook post suggested the owner found human bones while renovating. However, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office informed Shaw Local on Friday that the bones were confirmed to belong to a deer.