Morrison’s Bella Duncan strikes out 30: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Morrison 6, Fulton 4 (13 inn.): Morrison pitcher Bella Duncan tied the school record with 30 strikeouts in the road win. That is tied for the 14th-most in one game according the online records at IHSA.org. Morrison pitcher Monica Wright also struck out 30 in 2004 against Erie-Prophetstown. Bella Scachette drove in two runs with a single in the 13th en route to the win. Fulton’s Haley Smither had a triple and three RBIs.

Kewanee 9, Rock Falls 3: Madison Morgan, Jeslyn Krueger and Kacie Witherow each had two hits for Rock Falls in the road loss.

Baseball

Eastland 6, Rock Falls 4: Brody Simons led the Cougars with two RBIs as Eastland used a four-run fourth inning to take control en route to the road win. Austin Castaneda had a double and knocked in a run for the Rockets.

Fort Smith 14, Forreston 2 (6 inn.): The Cardinals had just one hit in the home loss. Forreston scored its runs via error and a bases loaded walk by Darin Greenfield in the first inning.

Girls soccer

United Township 10, Sterling 0: The Warriors fell big to open Western Big 6 Conference play at home. Sterling dropped to 0-4 for the season.