Sterling’s Lilly Martinez homers, pitches complete game win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman
Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Softball

Sterling 5, Morrison 4: Sterling’s Lilly Martinez had a home run and three RBIs and got the win in the circle as the Golden Warriors improved to 2-0 after another close win. Marley Sechest added two hits and two RBIs and Lily Cantu doubled for Sterling, which only had four hits to Morrison’s 10 in the win. Morrison’s Bella Duncan struck out 17 among the 18 outs the Fillies recorded and Allie Anderson had two RBIs. Martinez had six strikeouts for Sterling in the complete game win. The Warriors scored three unearned runs.

