Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler among area softball players to watch this season

The prep softball season begins this week. Here are five returning standout players to watch in the Sauk Valley area.

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon, sr. OF

The returning Illinois Coaches Association all-state third-team selection in Class 3A and all-Big Northern first-teamer led the team with a .437 average, .520 OBP, and 1.244 OPS last season. She had 38 hits with one home run, 14 doubles, four triples, 22 RBIs, 36 runs scored and a whopping 40 stolen bases.

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler comes in to score on a wild pitch against Rock Falls Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Reynold’s field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo, sr. Utility

The returning all-NUIC South first-teamer led the team with 32 runs scored and 14 doubles as a junior. She also had 40 hits and batted .430. In the offseason, she played overseas in The Netherlands.

Polo's Cheyenna Wilkins pitches against Stockton during a March 28, 2024 game at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Bella Duncan, Morrison, sr. P/Utility

The returning ICA all-state second-team selection in 2A and all-TRAC West first-team pitcher hit .506 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs. Duncan, a Western Michigan commit, struck out 232 batters in the circle with a 1.71 ERA in 109 innings pitched. Her younger sister, Ava, a sophomore, also pitches for the Fillies.

Morrison’s Bella Duncan fires a pitch against Newman Friday, May 3, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Reese Germann, Fulton, sr. OF

An ICA all-state third-team selection in 1A and NUIC West first-teamer, Germann hit .439 with a school-record 52 RBIs and eight home runs last season. She had a 1.313 OPS with 43 hits and 42 runs scored for a Steamers team with a solid core of talent returning.

Fulton jr. Reese Germann (submitted)

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, jr. P/IF: An ICA all-state second-team selection in 1A and all-NUIC South first-teamer, Kingsby was the NUIC South player of the year as a sophomore. She hit .507 with 36 hits, 31 RBIs and five home runs. She posted a 3.23 ERA in the circle with 84 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.