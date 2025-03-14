The Dixon: Historic Theatre topic of Founder’s Day presentation

DIXON – Standing for more than a century, The Dixon: Historic Theatre has been through so much. Today, it stands as a vibrant and vital piece of downtown Dixon.
Tori Highley will tell the historical building’s story during this year’s Founder’s Day presentation at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Loveland Community House and Museum.
The Dixon: Historic Theatre, located in the heart of Dixon, is a cherished cultural landmark with a rich history that reflects the community’s dedication to preserving the arts, according to a news release from Discover Dixon.
Originally opened in the early 20th century, the theater has served as a hub for entertainment, bringing films, live performances and community events to generations of residents.
Despite facing challenges, including periods of decline, The Dixon: Historic Theatre has been revitalized through the efforts of passionate community members and organizations committed to restoring its former glory.
Today, it stands as a vibrant venue for movies, concerts, theatrical performances, and community gatherings, continuing to enrich the cultural fabric of Dixon and honoring its legacy as a cornerstone of local history.
Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.