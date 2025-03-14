Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to host professional networking and educational event

DIXON — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network committee is holding a Lunch and Learn professional networking and educational event on Wednesday, April 30.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champs Banquet Venue, 11 E. Third St. in Sterling, where speaker LeAndra Hartman will review key components from American psychologist and author Daniel Goleman’s research on emotional intelligence and leadership.

The event costs $25 for SVACC members and $45 for non-chamber members, which includes training, lunch from El Jacalito and networking with Sauk Valley-area professionals.

Hartman has dedicated her career to education, starting at Lanark High School after earning a degree in family and consumer sciences from the University of Northern Iowa. She also holds a master’s degree in curriculum development.

Hartman retired from the Eastland School District in 2012 before becoming the WACC-CEO facilitator in 2013, helping to introduce the CEO program to the Sauk Valley, which after 12 years has expanded to two classes.

To attend the event, register by Wednesday, April 23, at saukvalleyareachamber.com/pwn or call the SVACC at 815-625-2400. For more information, message SVACC Executive Director Dallas Knack at director@saukvalleyareachamber.com.