2025 Election: Here’s who’s on the April 1 ballot in Lee County

Registered voters in Lee County can cast their votes early for the April 1 election in the election department at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON – There’s still time to cast an early vote before the consolidated election, Tuesday, April 1, in Lee County.

The Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon, is open for voting in the election department Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29.

Here’s a look at the candidates and the seats they are running for:

Alto Township

Township supervisor: Dennis E. Burkhart

Township clerk: Jennifer O’Rorke

Township commissioner: Scott Lovett

Township trustee (vote for four): Colin Hopwood, Dale Svela and Douglas J. Tarvestad

Amboy

Mayor: Frank Stenzel

City clerk: Melissa Eisenberg

City treasurer: no candidate

1st Ward alderperson: Greg Noble

2nd Ward alderperson: Bill Bontz

3rd Ward alderperson (4-year term): David Shaw

3rd Ward alderperson (unexpired 2-year term): Jeffery Parker and Luke Christoffersen

Amboy Community Unit School District 272 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate

Amboy Community Unit School District 272 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Elsa K. Payne, Mandy (Amanda) Powers, Nicholas Brokaw, Andrew Montavon, Katie Pratt and Rory R. White

Amboy Township

Township supervisor: Emily O’Malley

Township clerk: Amy Scudder

Township highway commissioner: Tom Bulfer

Township trustee (vote for four): William T. Metzen, Leo McCoy, David J. Nauman and Carl Grossman

Ashton

Village president: Tim Henert and John Martinez

Village trustee (vote for three): David Chapman and Leif Erickson

Ashton-Franklin Center Community Unit School District 275 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Aaron D. Baker, Tiffany Willstead, Cullen Searing and Lea Henert

Ashton Township

Township supervisor: Joe Gleissner

Township clerk: Jennifer Zellers

Township highway commissioner: Aaron D. Cochrane

Township trustee (vote for four): Terry Greenfield, Mark Meurer, Dan Hillison, Levi Decker and Sean Zellers

Bradford Township

Township supervisor: Cynthia Knight

Township clerk: Jeffery Warner

Township highway commissioner: Seth Van Buren

Township trustee (vote for four): Adam Kennay, Jeffery Pfeiffer, William Henert and Martin Rod

Brooklyn Township

Township supervisor: Michelle K. Morris

Township clerk: Steven F. Brodko

Township highway commissioner: Gerald A. Hanson

Township trustee (vote for four): Craig Ayers, Scott Gilmore, Julie L. Schmidt and Becky Lampson

Compton

Village president: Candy Jonsson

Village clerk: Joe Askins

Village trustee (vote for three): Kimberly Menzel, Karl R. Homer and Joel Schneider

Creston

Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate

Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): no candidate

Dixon

City council member (vote for two): Dennis H. Considine and Chris Bishop

Park district commissioner, 4-year term (vote for two): Nathan McCoy and Autumn Brady

Park district commissioner, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Keith Aurand

Dixon School District 170 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Brandon Rogers, Linda Wegner, Jon Wadsworth and Linda Leblanc-Parks

Dixon Township

Township supervisor: Brent Reuter

Township clerk: Larry Farley

Township assessor: no candidate

Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Corey Reuter and Cameron Magne

Township trustee (vote for four): Piper Grazulis, David Fritts and Walter Parsons

Earlville

Library district trustee (vote for three): Deborah Larson, Kathleen Eager, Mary Bender and Stephanie Eller

Earlville Community Unit School District 9 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Timothy Hoyt, Carl Zimmerman and Gregg Pfaff

East Grove Township

Township supervisor: Brian D. Blaine

Township clerk: Charles A. Gonigam

Township highway commissioner: Casey W. Johnson

Township trustee (vote for four): Ed Reglin, Zachary Ross, Christopher Anderson and Erik Henkel

Franklin Grove

Village president: Eric Grendahl and John Nicholson

Village clerk: Jessica Ford

Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Kristy Murphy and Scott S. Spangler

Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Susan M. Murphy

Library district trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Patricia L. Forrester and Julie Grendahl

Library district trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Marla Shaner

Franklin Grove Township

Township supervisor: Karla M. Grendahl

Township clerk: Anne Hussey

Township highway commissioner: Paul Hussey

Township trustee (vote for four): Brian Appelquist, Mike Sondgeroth, Richard Petitt and Nikki Freeman

Hamilton Township

Township supervisor: Ron Willstead

Township clerk: Gary Egan

Township highway commissioner: Don DeWaele

Township trustee (vote for four): Scott J. Carlson, Greg Gonigam, Lisa M. Michael and Randall A. Michael Sr.

Harmon

Village president: Michael K. Willstead

Village clerk: Melanie Willstead

Village treasurer: Beth Nelson

Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Michael E. Shoemaker Jr.

Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for three): Galen Hooper and David Esquivel

Harmon Township

Township supervisor: Christopher M. Norberg

Township clerk: Jenny Hicks

Township highway commissioner: Steven M. Bergfeld

Township trustee (vote for four): Ruth Brown, Denny Hicks, Aaron D. Blackert and John Ryan

Township community building board member (vote for three): Mary M. Bergfeld

La Moille

La Moille Community Unit School District 303 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Christopher Leffelman, Jeannette C. Lopez and William Schwabenland

Lee

Village president: Steven Carlock

Village trustee (vote for three): Justin Post, Mitchell D. Hamm, Amber Otterstrom and Garet Galbreath

Indian Creek Community Unit School District 425 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Graham James Gletty, Lynn Byington, Sarah Frazier and Emily Maxwell

Lee Center Township

Township supervisor: Michael Bonnell

Township clerk: Janice Bonnell

Township highway commissioner: Timothy Meinhardt

Township trustee (vote for four): Melvin O. Bonnell, Gail Dallam, Lance Walter and David M. Leffelman

Marion Township

Township supervisor: Mary V. Ackert

Township clerk: Jeffery C. Ackert

Township highway commissioner: James R. Ackert

Township trustee (vote for four): Todd A. Appleton, Quint L. Bennett, Dan Conderman and Brian A. Oester

May Township

Township supervisor: Laura Morgan

Township clerk: Lisa Bickett

Township highway commissioner: Brian Russell

Township trustee (vote for four): Jason Streit, Jason Leffelman, James McLaughlin and Westin Montavon

Mendota

Mendota Township High School District 280 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Jim Sundberg, James Strouss, Jim Lauer and Aaron Elston

Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board member, unexpired 2-year term, (vote for one): no candidate

Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Amanda Coss and Jennie Espinoza

Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board member, 4-year term (vote for one): no candidate

Multi-Township Assessment District

Multi-township assessor for Alto, Reynolds, Viola and Willow Creek townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for Amboy and Lee Center townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for Ashton and Bradford townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for Brooklyn and Wyoming townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for East Grove, Hamilton, Marion and South Dixon townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for Franklin Grove and Nachusa townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for Harmon and Nelson townships: no candidate

Multi-township assessor for May and Sublette townships: no candidate

Nachusa Township

Township supervisor: Melissa Spangler

Township clerk: Mark Wolf

Township highway commissioner: Rick Appelquist

Township trustee (vote for four): Andy Pratt, Paul Spangler, Shawn Sperfslage and Erik Hill

Nelson

Village president: Tim Bonnell

Village clerk: Stephanie Janssen

Village trustee (vote for three): Ann M. Devers, Sherry L. Armoska, Lu Ann Albus and Susan Lewandowski

East Coloma-Nelson Consolidated Elementary School District 20 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): no candidate

East Coloma-Nelson Consolidated Elementary School District 20 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Michael J. Schumacher, Vincent Lombardo, Chris D. Buikema and Jaime Vos

Nelson Township

Township supervisor: William Covell

Township clerk: Tessa Smice

Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Loren Brad Hirte and Guy Covell

Township trustee (vote for four): Julie Johnson, Amber Kuster, Ronald Conderman and Ed Harden

Ohio

Library district trustee (vote for three): Pamela J. Gonigam, Romaine Albrecht and Kendra Walker

Ohio Elementary School District 17 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Michael Walker

Ohio Elementary School District 17 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Robert W. Albrecht, Robert Gonigam and Andrew Hull

Ohio Community Unit School District 505 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Courtney Forristall and Brock Kaecker

Palmyra Township

Township supervisor: Debra Dillow

Township clerk: Kathryn A. Todd

Township assessor: no candidate

Township highway commissioner: Michael Breitzka

Township trustee (vote for four): Teri Sathoff, James Jecklin, Cheryl Faber and Michael Leslie

Paw Paw

Village president: Michael Torman

Village trustee (vote for three): John Nicholson, Karl “John” Karlsson, Donna Chick, Amanda Moorehead and Austin Clanin

Library district trustee, 4-year term (vote for four): Janis Dunklau and Nicolette Michaels

Library district trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Maylin Reed

Paw Paw Community Unit School District 271 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Daniel Truckenbrod, Steven B. Richey, Joshua Sarver, Jennifer Kern and Anthony W. Corda Freeland

Polo

Polo Community Unit School District 222 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Matt Mekeel and Kellie Call

Polo Fire Protection District trustee, 6-year term (vote for one): Kenneth Yingling

Reynolds Township

Township supervisor: Kimberlee McClanahan

Township clerk: Jenna Meurer

Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Albert Gittleson and Adam Mairs

Township trustee (vote for four): Dean Svela, Lyle Allen, Chad Meurer and Lyle Ranken

Rochelle

Rochelle Township High School District 212 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Janet Kacvinsky, Joel Thompson, Martin W. Ravnaas Jr., Robert Chadwick and Trisha Vaughn

Rochelle Elementary School District 231 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Evan Tracy, Ashley Jackson, Sara Harley and Stephanie White

Lee-Ogle Fire Protection District trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): Thad Hayes and Erik Petry

Rock Falls

Rock Falls Township High School District 301 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Howard F. Janssen, Matthew W. Lillpop, Cheryl Lee and Laura Oquendo

Montmorency Community Consolidated School District 145 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Dyllan Willett, Chad Goff and Austin Lawrenz

South Dixon Township

Township supervisor: Brian Blackbourn

Township clerk: Matthew Gusse

Township highway commissioner: Roger Wolber

Township trustee (vote for four): Jim Wiggins, Bill Spratt, Brian Fields and Ben Forster

Sterling

Sterling Community Unit School District 5 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Tyler Holesinger, Julie K. Aitken and Savannah Mussington

Sterling Community Unit School District 5 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Pamela G. Capes and David Miller

Steward

Village president: Hugh McKiski

Village clerk: Laura Salazar

Village trustee (vote for three): William Wasilewski, Erik Maertz and Zachery Burkhart

Steward Elementary School District 220 board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for three): no candidate

Steward Elementary School District 220 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): no candidate

Sublette

Village president: John Stenzel

Village clerk: Makenzie Kessel

Village trustee (vote for three): Larry Ellis, Julie Kessel and Robert Bulfer

Sublette Township

Township supervisor: Daniel M. Stephenitch

Township clerk: Deborah A. Schultz

Township highway commissioner: Denis Erbes

Township trustee (vote for four): Brennan R. Barker, Annette J. Bonnell, Douglas J. McLaughlin and Delbert M. Stenzel

Township community building board member (vote for three): no candidate

Viola Township

Township supervisor: Joan Schmidt

Township clerk: Linda Cheeseman

Township highway commissioner: Paul Heiman

Township trustee (vote for four): Gary Haub, Robert J. Sabin, Mark Bresson and John E. Schmidt

Walnut

Park district commissioner: Matthew Michlig

Library district trustee (vote for four): Dorian Woodbury, Kendra Jensen and Megan Haley

Bureau Valley Community Unit School District 340 board member, 4-year term (vote for one): Jason Van Landuit

West Brooklyn

Village president: Shaun Bullock

Village clerk: Thomas Neff

Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Erik Bodmer, Michael Burkardt and Donald Farris

Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): no candidate

Willow Creek Township

Township supervisor: Ann Kenney

Township clerk: Shannon Rissman

Township highway commissioner: Jeffery Simmons

Township trustee (vote for four): Robert Book, Pat Frankfother, Steve Greer and Steve Hulmes

Wyoming Township

Township supervisor: Jeff Politsch

Township clerk: David Lilja

Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Matthew Schoenholz, Jared Penman and Kenneth Mersman

Township trustee (vote for four): Mike Zeman, Charles Sellers and Scott Schlesinger

Community college boards

Sauk Valley Community College District 506 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): David Edelbach, Tom Demmer and Danelle Burrs

Sauk Valley Community College District 506 trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Brian Duncan

Illinois Valley Community College District 513 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): William Hunt, Lynda Marlene Moshage and Todd Volker

Kishwaukee Community College District 523 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): David Lilja and Catherine Hopkins

Bureau, Henry and Stark counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for three): Sue E. Pratt, Teresa M. Macy, Samuel R. “Sam” Reddick

DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, 6-year term (vote for two): no candidate

DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, unexpired 4-year term (vote for two): no candidate

DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate

LaSalle, Marshall and Putnam counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for two): David Hagenbuch

Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for two): James Ferris and Dennis Osterloo