2025 Election: Here’s who’s on the April 1 ballot in Lee County

DIXON – There’s still time to cast an early vote before the consolidated election, Tuesday, April 1, in Lee County.
The Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon, is open for voting in the election department Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29.
Here’s a look at the candidates and the seats they are running for:
Alto Township
Township supervisor: Dennis E. Burkhart
Township clerk: Jennifer O’Rorke
Township commissioner: Scott Lovett
Township trustee (vote for four): Colin Hopwood, Dale Svela and Douglas J. Tarvestad
Amboy
Mayor: Frank Stenzel
City clerk: Melissa Eisenberg
City treasurer: no candidate
1st Ward alderperson: Greg Noble
2nd Ward alderperson: Bill Bontz
3rd Ward alderperson (4-year term): David Shaw
3rd Ward alderperson (unexpired 2-year term): Jeffery Parker and Luke Christoffersen
Amboy Community Unit School District 272 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate
Amboy Community Unit School District 272 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Elsa K. Payne, Mandy (Amanda) Powers, Nicholas Brokaw, Andrew Montavon, Katie Pratt and Rory R. White
Amboy Township
Township supervisor: Emily O’Malley
Township clerk: Amy Scudder
Township highway commissioner: Tom Bulfer
Township trustee (vote for four): William T. Metzen, Leo McCoy, David J. Nauman and Carl Grossman
Ashton
Village president: Tim Henert and John Martinez
Village trustee (vote for three): David Chapman and Leif Erickson
Ashton-Franklin Center Community Unit School District 275 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Aaron D. Baker, Tiffany Willstead, Cullen Searing and Lea Henert
Ashton Township
Township supervisor: Joe Gleissner
Township clerk: Jennifer Zellers
Township highway commissioner: Aaron D. Cochrane
Township trustee (vote for four): Terry Greenfield, Mark Meurer, Dan Hillison, Levi Decker and Sean Zellers
Bradford Township
Township supervisor: Cynthia Knight
Township clerk: Jeffery Warner
Township highway commissioner: Seth Van Buren
Township trustee (vote for four): Adam Kennay, Jeffery Pfeiffer, William Henert and Martin Rod
Brooklyn Township
Township supervisor: Michelle K. Morris
Township clerk: Steven F. Brodko
Township highway commissioner: Gerald A. Hanson
Township trustee (vote for four): Craig Ayers, Scott Gilmore, Julie L. Schmidt and Becky Lampson
Compton
Village president: Candy Jonsson
Village clerk: Joe Askins
Village trustee (vote for three): Kimberly Menzel, Karl R. Homer and Joel Schneider
Creston
Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate
Creston Community Consolidated School District 161 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): no candidate
Dixon
City council member (vote for two): Dennis H. Considine and Chris Bishop
Park district commissioner, 4-year term (vote for two): Nathan McCoy and Autumn Brady
Park district commissioner, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Keith Aurand
Dixon School District 170 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Brandon Rogers, Linda Wegner, Jon Wadsworth and Linda Leblanc-Parks
Dixon Township
Township supervisor: Brent Reuter
Township clerk: Larry Farley
Township assessor: no candidate
Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Corey Reuter and Cameron Magne
Township trustee (vote for four): Piper Grazulis, David Fritts and Walter Parsons
Earlville
Library district trustee (vote for three): Deborah Larson, Kathleen Eager, Mary Bender and Stephanie Eller
Earlville Community Unit School District 9 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Timothy Hoyt, Carl Zimmerman and Gregg Pfaff
East Grove Township
Township supervisor: Brian D. Blaine
Township clerk: Charles A. Gonigam
Township highway commissioner: Casey W. Johnson
Township trustee (vote for four): Ed Reglin, Zachary Ross, Christopher Anderson and Erik Henkel
Franklin Grove
Village president: Eric Grendahl and John Nicholson
Village clerk: Jessica Ford
Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Kristy Murphy and Scott S. Spangler
Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Susan M. Murphy
Library district trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Patricia L. Forrester and Julie Grendahl
Library district trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Marla Shaner
Franklin Grove Township
Township supervisor: Karla M. Grendahl
Township clerk: Anne Hussey
Township highway commissioner: Paul Hussey
Township trustee (vote for four): Brian Appelquist, Mike Sondgeroth, Richard Petitt and Nikki Freeman
Hamilton Township
Township supervisor: Ron Willstead
Township clerk: Gary Egan
Township highway commissioner: Don DeWaele
Township trustee (vote for four): Scott J. Carlson, Greg Gonigam, Lisa M. Michael and Randall A. Michael Sr.
Harmon
Village president: Michael K. Willstead
Village clerk: Melanie Willstead
Village treasurer: Beth Nelson
Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Michael E. Shoemaker Jr.
Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for three): Galen Hooper and David Esquivel
Harmon Township
Township supervisor: Christopher M. Norberg
Township clerk: Jenny Hicks
Township highway commissioner: Steven M. Bergfeld
Township trustee (vote for four): Ruth Brown, Denny Hicks, Aaron D. Blackert and John Ryan
Township community building board member (vote for three): Mary M. Bergfeld
La Moille
La Moille Community Unit School District 303 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Christopher Leffelman, Jeannette C. Lopez and William Schwabenland
Lee
Village president: Steven Carlock
Village trustee (vote for three): Justin Post, Mitchell D. Hamm, Amber Otterstrom and Garet Galbreath
Indian Creek Community Unit School District 425 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Graham James Gletty, Lynn Byington, Sarah Frazier and Emily Maxwell
Lee Center Township
Township supervisor: Michael Bonnell
Township clerk: Janice Bonnell
Township highway commissioner: Timothy Meinhardt
Township trustee (vote for four): Melvin O. Bonnell, Gail Dallam, Lance Walter and David M. Leffelman
Marion Township
Township supervisor: Mary V. Ackert
Township clerk: Jeffery C. Ackert
Township highway commissioner: James R. Ackert
Township trustee (vote for four): Todd A. Appleton, Quint L. Bennett, Dan Conderman and Brian A. Oester
May Township
Township supervisor: Laura Morgan
Township clerk: Lisa Bickett
Township highway commissioner: Brian Russell
Township trustee (vote for four): Jason Streit, Jason Leffelman, James McLaughlin and Westin Montavon
Mendota
Mendota Township High School District 280 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Jim Sundberg, James Strouss, Jim Lauer and Aaron Elston
Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board member, unexpired 2-year term, (vote for one): no candidate
Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Amanda Coss and Jennie Espinoza
Mendota Community Consolidated School District 289 board member, 4-year term (vote for one): no candidate
Multi-Township Assessment District
Multi-township assessor for Alto, Reynolds, Viola and Willow Creek townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for Amboy and Lee Center townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for Ashton and Bradford townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for Brooklyn and Wyoming townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for East Grove, Hamilton, Marion and South Dixon townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for Franklin Grove and Nachusa townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for Harmon and Nelson townships: no candidate
Multi-township assessor for May and Sublette townships: no candidate
Nachusa Township
Township supervisor: Melissa Spangler
Township clerk: Mark Wolf
Township highway commissioner: Rick Appelquist
Township trustee (vote for four): Andy Pratt, Paul Spangler, Shawn Sperfslage and Erik Hill
Nelson
Village president: Tim Bonnell
Village clerk: Stephanie Janssen
Village trustee (vote for three): Ann M. Devers, Sherry L. Armoska, Lu Ann Albus and Susan Lewandowski
East Coloma-Nelson Consolidated Elementary School District 20 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): no candidate
East Coloma-Nelson Consolidated Elementary School District 20 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Michael J. Schumacher, Vincent Lombardo, Chris D. Buikema and Jaime Vos
Nelson Township
Township supervisor: William Covell
Township clerk: Tessa Smice
Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Loren Brad Hirte and Guy Covell
Township trustee (vote for four): Julie Johnson, Amber Kuster, Ronald Conderman and Ed Harden
Ohio
Library district trustee (vote for three): Pamela J. Gonigam, Romaine Albrecht and Kendra Walker
Ohio Elementary School District 17 board member, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Michael Walker
Ohio Elementary School District 17 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Robert W. Albrecht, Robert Gonigam and Andrew Hull
Ohio Community Unit School District 505 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Courtney Forristall and Brock Kaecker
Palmyra Township
Township supervisor: Debra Dillow
Township clerk: Kathryn A. Todd
Township assessor: no candidate
Township highway commissioner: Michael Breitzka
Township trustee (vote for four): Teri Sathoff, James Jecklin, Cheryl Faber and Michael Leslie
Paw Paw
Village president: Michael Torman
Village trustee (vote for three): John Nicholson, Karl “John” Karlsson, Donna Chick, Amanda Moorehead and Austin Clanin
Library district trustee, 4-year term (vote for four): Janis Dunklau and Nicolette Michaels
Library district trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Maylin Reed
Paw Paw Community Unit School District 271 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Daniel Truckenbrod, Steven B. Richey, Joshua Sarver, Jennifer Kern and Anthony W. Corda Freeland
Polo
Polo Community Unit School District 222 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Matt Mekeel and Kellie Call
Polo Fire Protection District trustee, 6-year term (vote for one): Kenneth Yingling
Reynolds Township
Township supervisor: Kimberlee McClanahan
Township clerk: Jenna Meurer
Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Albert Gittleson and Adam Mairs
Township trustee (vote for four): Dean Svela, Lyle Allen, Chad Meurer and Lyle Ranken
Rochelle
Rochelle Township High School District 212 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Janet Kacvinsky, Joel Thompson, Martin W. Ravnaas Jr., Robert Chadwick and Trisha Vaughn
Rochelle Elementary School District 231 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Evan Tracy, Ashley Jackson, Sara Harley and Stephanie White
Lee-Ogle Fire Protection District trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): Thad Hayes and Erik Petry
Rock Falls
Rock Falls Township High School District 301 board members, 4-year term (vote for four): Howard F. Janssen, Matthew W. Lillpop, Cheryl Lee and Laura Oquendo
Montmorency Community Consolidated School District 145 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): Dyllan Willett, Chad Goff and Austin Lawrenz
South Dixon Township
Township supervisor: Brian Blackbourn
Township clerk: Matthew Gusse
Township highway commissioner: Roger Wolber
Township trustee (vote for four): Jim Wiggins, Bill Spratt, Brian Fields and Ben Forster
Sterling
Sterling Community Unit School District 5 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Tyler Holesinger, Julie K. Aitken and Savannah Mussington
Sterling Community Unit School District 5 board members, 4-year term (vote for two): Pamela G. Capes and David Miller
Steward
Village president: Hugh McKiski
Village clerk: Laura Salazar
Village trustee (vote for three): William Wasilewski, Erik Maertz and Zachery Burkhart
Steward Elementary School District 220 board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for three): no candidate
Steward Elementary School District 220 board members, 4-year term (vote for three): no candidate
Sublette
Village president: John Stenzel
Village clerk: Makenzie Kessel
Village trustee (vote for three): Larry Ellis, Julie Kessel and Robert Bulfer
Sublette Township
Township supervisor: Daniel M. Stephenitch
Township clerk: Deborah A. Schultz
Township highway commissioner: Denis Erbes
Township trustee (vote for four): Brennan R. Barker, Annette J. Bonnell, Douglas J. McLaughlin and Delbert M. Stenzel
Township community building board member (vote for three): no candidate
Viola Township
Township supervisor: Joan Schmidt
Township clerk: Linda Cheeseman
Township highway commissioner: Paul Heiman
Township trustee (vote for four): Gary Haub, Robert J. Sabin, Mark Bresson and John E. Schmidt
Walnut
Park district commissioner: Matthew Michlig
Library district trustee (vote for four): Dorian Woodbury, Kendra Jensen and Megan Haley
Bureau Valley Community Unit School District 340 board member, 4-year term (vote for one): Jason Van Landuit
West Brooklyn
Village president: Shaun Bullock
Village clerk: Thomas Neff
Village trustee, 4-year term (vote for three): Erik Bodmer, Michael Burkardt and Donald Farris
Village trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): no candidate
Willow Creek Township
Township supervisor: Ann Kenney
Township clerk: Shannon Rissman
Township highway commissioner: Jeffery Simmons
Township trustee (vote for four): Robert Book, Pat Frankfother, Steve Greer and Steve Hulmes
Wyoming Township
Township supervisor: Jeff Politsch
Township clerk: David Lilja
Township highway commissioner (vote for one): Matthew Schoenholz, Jared Penman and Kenneth Mersman
Township trustee (vote for four): Mike Zeman, Charles Sellers and Scott Schlesinger
Community college boards
Sauk Valley Community College District 506 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): David Edelbach, Tom Demmer and Danelle Burrs
Sauk Valley Community College District 506 trustee, unexpired 2-year term (vote for one): Brian Duncan
Illinois Valley Community College District 513 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): William Hunt, Lynda Marlene Moshage and Todd Volker
Kishwaukee Community College District 523 trustees, 6-year term (vote for two): David Lilja and Catherine Hopkins
Bureau, Henry and Stark counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for three): Sue E. Pratt, Teresa M. Macy, Samuel R. “Sam” Reddick
DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, 6-year term (vote for two): no candidate
DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, unexpired 4-year term (vote for two): no candidate
DeKalb County Regional Board of School Trustees board members, unexpired 2-year term (vote for two): no candidate
LaSalle, Marshall and Putnam counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for two): David Hagenbuch
Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties Regional Board of School Trustees board members (vote for two): James Ferris and Dennis Osterloo