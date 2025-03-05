Federal indictment accuses Thomson prison correctional officer with engaging in sex acts with two inmates

ROCKFORD — A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Thomson has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with two inmates.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois, Danny L. Spyker, 40, of Lanark, knowingly engaged in sexual acts with the inmates in December 2023 and March 2024. The indictment was returned Feb. 25, 2025, and unsealed Wednesday, according to the release.

Spyker has been on administrative leave from his position as a correctional officer since June 2024, according to the release.

The indictment was announced by Morris Pasqual, acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and William J. Hannah, acting special agent-in-charge of the Midwest Regional Office of the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Kim.

If convicted, Spyker faces a 15-year maximum federal prison sentence for each count in the indictment. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, according to the release.