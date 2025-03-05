Dixon teacher is Illinois Digital Educators Alliance 2025 Educator of the Year

Dixon High School teacher Charlie Bishop was named the 2025 Illinois Digital Educators Alliance Educator of the Year at IDEACon. (Photo provided by James Manley)

DIXON — Dixon High School teacher Charlie Bishop has been named the 2025 Illinois Digital Educators Alliance Educator of the Year at IDEACon.

This conference is a three-day national event focused on current education topics that draws in presenters, thought leaders, exhibitors and partners from all over the world. The award demonstrate’s the impact Bishop has made on his students, school, colleagues, and community, according to a news release.

Being named Educator of the Year highlights the years of hard work, passion, and commitment a teacher has invested in their profession. It acknowledges the countless hours spent preparing lessons, helping students, colleagues, and making a difference in and outside of the classroom.

According to the release, when a teacher is selected for this award, it often means they have inspired and connected with their students in meaningful ways, helping them not just academically, but personally as well. Being an educator also includes assisting students and staff members alike.

“We are very proud of Mr. Bishop and his Educator of the Year award,” Dixon Superintendent Margo Empen said. “Mr. Bishop continues to push himself as an educator, and his students are the benefactors of his knowledge, energy, and enthusiasm. We congratulate Mr. Bishop on his award, and everything he does for the students and staff of DPS 170. Way to go!”

“Charlie helps in all areas, specifically, he has been one of the first to learn systems like Canvas and Hapara,” Tech Director Jim Manley said. “As well as directly teaching and mentoring other teachers in technology systems, he has created online courses for other teachers to learn new digital tools. He has also been one of the primary leaders of our drone soccer program. It’s a technology rich aviation sport where students build, program, fly, repair and maintain drones in a competitive team environment.”

Dixon High School Principal Jared Shaner said Bishop is a valuable member of DHS' staff who is always open and willing to help in any way needed.

“He consistently helps other staff members with technology needs and is not afraid to tackle new tasks and challenges,” Shaner said. “Charlie is a tremendous teacher in the classroom and works well with all students to give them the opportunities they need to be successful.”

Bishop said the award fuels his passion for education even more.

“It reinforces that the work we do in the classroom makes a difference, and I’m excited to continue innovating,” Bishp said. “It also represents the power of innovation in the classroom. I believe in using technology to enhance learning, and I’m honored to be recognized for those efforts.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the amazing team around me. From my fellow teachers to my administrators, I’m surrounded by people who are dedicated to student success.”