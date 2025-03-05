March 05, 2025
Ashton structure fire results in total loss Wednesday

By Payton Felix
Multiple departments responded to a fire that broke out 1:55 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8423 IL-38 in Ogle County near Ashton.

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze that broke out around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8423 state Route 38 in Ogle County near Ashton. (Earleen Hinton)

ASHTON — A structure fire along Route 38 near Ashton resulted in a total loss as crews battled against strong winds Wednesday afternoon, Ashton Fire Chief Bernard Richter said.

The Ashton Fire Protection District received a call at 1:55 p.m. for a fire at 8423 state Route 38 in Ogle County, with multiple departments called in to assist. The fire was under control late Wednesday afternoon, but a section of Route 38 from South Chana Road to South Brooklyn Road was still blocked off, Richter said.

“It’s pretty much a total loss,” Richter said of the home. “The wind is so strong out there that it was a tough battle with the wind.”

Richter did not assist on scene at the fire and was unable to confirm if it resulted in any injuries.

Firefighters spray water on flames at a house fire at 8423 East Illinois route 38 on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Firefighters spray water on flames at a house fire at 8423 East Illinois route 38 on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

A partial list of responding departments included Dixon Rural, Amboy, Sublette, Rochelle, Ogle/Lee, Mt. Morris, Stillman Valley, Sterling and Franklin Grove.

A Franklin Grove Fire Protection District vehicle is seen out front of 8423 state Route 38 in Ogle County near Ashton after being damaged by a fire Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

A Franklin Grove Fire Protection District vehicle is seen out front of 8423 state Route 38 in Ogle County near Ashton after being damaged by a fire Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

As of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, the cause of the fire was not known. Richter said it will most likely be under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Payton Felix reports on local news in the Sauk Valley for the Shaw Local News Network. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago in May of 2023.