Ashton structure fire results in total loss Wednesday

ASHTON — A structure fire along Route 38 near Ashton resulted in a total loss as crews battled against strong winds Wednesday afternoon, Ashton Fire Chief Bernard Richter said.
The Ashton Fire Protection District received a call at 1:55 p.m. for a fire at 8423 state Route 38 in Ogle County, with multiple departments called in to assist. The fire was under control late Wednesday afternoon, but a section of Route 38 from South Chana Road to South Brooklyn Road was still blocked off, Richter said.
“It’s pretty much a total loss,” Richter said of the home. “The wind is so strong out there that it was a tough battle with the wind.”
Richter did not assist on scene at the fire and was unable to confirm if it resulted in any injuries.
A partial list of responding departments included Dixon Rural, Amboy, Sublette, Rochelle, Ogle/Lee, Mt. Morris, Stillman Valley, Sterling and Franklin Grove.
As of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, the cause of the fire was not known. Richter said it will most likely be under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.