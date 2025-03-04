Dixon recognized as POW/MIA city

DIXON — The city of Dixon was established Monday as a POW/MIA city.

The designation, given by the Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri, is reserved for communities that actively honor United States service members who were captured or declared missing in action during conflicts. Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes read the proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 On Monday, March 3, 2025, Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes read a proclamation recognizing that Dixon is officially a POW/MIA City. The Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri gives these designations to towns that recognize and honor all U.S. service members who were captured by enemies or are missing in action during the country's conflicts. There are over 80,000 U.S. service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. (Alex T. Paschal)

Veterans Memorial Park Commissioner Mike Mills thanked the mayor and the Jefferson Barracks for the honor.

“I stand before you today with immense pride and gratitude as we accept this designation for Dixon as an official POW/MIA city. This honor is not just a reflection of our committee’s efforts, but a testament to the unwavering dedication of each individual here today who’s worked tirelessly to remember and honor our veterans,” Mills said.

Signage will later be constructed and the city can fly flags and hold POW/MIA ceremonies.