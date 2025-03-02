2025 Election: Here’s who’s on the April election ballot in Whiteside County

STERLING – There still is time to cast an early vote before the Tuesday, April 1, consolidated election in Whiteside County.
But before you head to the polls, here is a look at the candidates and the seats they are running for:
Albany
Village president: Jerry Anglese and John (Jack) Seifert
Village clerk: Deanne Anglese
Village trustee (vote for no more than three): Joyce M. Tegeler, Richard (Floyd) Boston, Robert Griffis, Pamela L. Piersol, Timothy Alan McDonald and Robert J. Bradshaw Jr.
Township supervisor: Daniel Bitler
Township clerk: Meridee Bitler
Township highway commissioner: No candidate
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Larry Tiesman and Raymond Churchill
Library trustee (for a six-year term): No candidate
Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): Kayla Leu
Bureau Valley
Community School District 340 Board members (for a full four-year term): Jason Van Landuit
Chadwick
Library trustee (vote for no more than three): Aimee Marruffo, Wendy Houzenga and Laurel Allspaugh
Chadwick-Milledgeville Community School District 399 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):
- Township 23 Range 6: Adam W. Drinkall and Sarah Engelkens
- Township 24 Range 5: Correy Rahn
Clyde Township
Township supervisor: Jean Ridley
Township clerk: Lisa M. Wiersema
Township highway commissioner: Scott Weets
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Jason Hook, Ray Peterson and Harvey P. Tegeler
Coleta
Village president: Randolph (Randy) Engelbarts
Village clerk: Kendra Harrington
Village trustee (vote for no more than three): Edward Harrington and Zachary Cheshier
Coloma Township
Township supervisor: Kristine Dobbs
Township clerk: No candidate
Township assessor: David Hand
Township highway commissioner: Ruthie Rogers and Wayne Eikenberry
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Becky Williamson, Donna Ackland, Marlene Detweiler-Flynn, George Kelly and Brian Stillman
Park commissioner (vote for no more than two): Kyle Hacker and Brad Leuschke
East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term): write-in
East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for four): Michael J. Schumacher, Vincent Lombardo, Chris D. Buikema and Jaime Vos
Deer Grove
Village president: Michael Masini
Village trustee (vote for no more than two): Michael D. Bass and Michelle Cooney
Erie
Village president: Carla Jaquet
Village clerk: Michelle Misfeldt
Village trustee (for a four-year term) (vote for no more than three): Tara Kapple, William Berk and Lukas Jepson
Trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): Michelle Blackmer
Township supervisor: Vicki (VanHamme) Fontenoy
Township clerk: Catherine A. Temple
Township assessor: No candidate
Township highway commissioner: Rodney Cady
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Michael Winckler, Thomas Border and Jeff Classen
Library trustee (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): Cynthia J. Wolf and Matthew J. Newton
Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): Paul Drummond
School District 1 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):
- Township 20N Range 3E: Shelly Punke and Jason Norman
- Township 19N Range 4E: Keith R. Morgan
- Township 20N Range 2E: Lance M. Coers
Fenton Township
Township supervisor: John Reisenbigler
Township clerk: Liane Ashdown
Township highway commissioner: Alan Blasdell
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Loren D. Gabriel, John D. Kruthoff, Anthony H. Mickley and Rob L. Wiebenga
Fulton
Mayor: Shane Michael Malone and Keith King
City clerk: Tori Wade
1st Ward alderperson: No candidate
2nd Ward alderperson: Amanda S. Burggraaf
3rd Ward alderperson: Sue VanKampen
4th Ward alderperson: Kathleen Suehl
Township supervisor: David J. Jindrich
Township clerk: Brenda J. Woods
Township assessor: Heidi Kolk
Township highway commissioner: Justin Knott
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Ronald Pessman, Kathy Montgomery and Jean Wilkin
Library trustee for Schmaling Memorial Public Library District (for a six-year term): Mary Kiger
Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): No candidate
Library trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate
River Bend Community School District 2 Board members (for a full four-year term)(vote for a total of three):
- Township 22N Range 3E: Jane Orman-Luker and Kyle A. Folk
- Township 21N Range 2E: Daniel Portz
- Township 21N Range 3E: Travis Temple
Garden Plain Township
Township supervisor: LaVerne Sterenberg
Township clerk: Brenda Harris
Township highway commissioner: Roland Vander Eide
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Heun, Scott A. Reynolds, Gregg Pessman and Steve Bull
Geneseo
Community School District 228 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):
- Township 17N Range 3E: Tyler J. Robertson, Casey Disterhoft and Jackie Mickley
- Township 17N Range 4E: Kane Causemaker
Genesee Township
Township supervisor: Kenneth A. Reins and Richard Koch
Township clerk: Pamela M. McKenna
Township highway commissioner: Duane Trobaugh
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Elgin, Shari Giffin, Paul Giffin, Theresa Koch, Keith Engelkens and Katie McCoy
Hahnaman Township
Township supervisor: Douglas Wetzell
Township clerk: Kimberly A. Egan
Township highway commissioner: Logan Henrekin and Harry Guither
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Matthew S. Henrekin, Douglas R. Egan, James C. Henrekin and Joshua J. Green
Hopkins Township
Township supervisor: No candidate
Township clerk: No candidate
Township highway commissioner: Clint Know
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Justin Schaver, David Twining, Mary Downes and Scott Fluck
Hume Township
Township supervisor: Curtis D. Cruse
Township clerk: Robbin H. Sanders
Township highway commissioner: Matt Cunniff
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Larry D. Helms, Paul R. Wetzell, Dustin L. Sandrock and Paul J. Cunniff
Jordan Township
Township supervisor: Cherl Miller
Township clerk: Cindy Book
Township highway commissioner: Kerry Carbaugh
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Lucas Shank, Joshua Miller and Dale Pfundstein
Lyndon
Village president: Tim Armstrong and Tyler Scott
Village clerk: No candidate
Village trustee (for a four-year term): Daniel (Sam) Wancket
Village trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate
Township supervisor: Michael E. Ransom
Township clerk: Alicia M. Wetzell
Township assessor: No candidate
Township highway commissioner: Joseph Caudillo
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): C. Steven Porter, Terry Gerken, Rodney Lippens and Oliver Cade Scott Sweetser
Milledgeville
Park commissioner (for a four-year term) (vote for no more than two): Sara Thorngren and Emily Miller
Park commissioner (for an unexpired two-year term): Amber Meier
Library trustee (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than three): Collin Eubanks and Jacob Ryder
Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): No candidate
Montmorency Township
Township supervisor: Brandon Rosengren
Township clerk: Serena Lahey
Township highway commissioner: Nathaniel Schmitt
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Rodney Wetzell, Glen L. Wicks, Donald Joseph Rosengren and Tom Wetzell
School District 145 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for three): Dyllan Willett, Chad Goff and Austin Lawrenz
Morrison
Mayor: Scott D. Vandermyde
City clerk: Michael W. Hemmer
1st Ward Alderperson: No candidate
2nd Ward Alderperson: Seth Buckwalter
3rd Ward Alderperson: No candidate
4th Ward Alderperson: Kevin Bruckner Jr.
Community School District 6 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term)(vote for a total of two):
- Township 21N Range 5E: Jennifer VanderMolen
- Township 22N Range 4E: Scott Folkers
Community School District 6 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of three):
- Township 21N Range 4E: Daniel Engelkens and Dustin Damhoff
Mt. Pleasant Township
Township supervisor: Paulette Zaagman
Township clerk: Dan Kuehl
Township highway commissioner: Kent Shepard
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Ken Swanson, Sue Scott, John Dyke and Boone Brackemyer
Newton Township
Township supervisor: Jerry Norman
Township clerk: Jenny Heun
Township highway commissioner: James V. Burden and Ryon Richardson
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Naftzger, Todd Dail, Mike Heun and Paul J. Rosenow
Polo
Community School District 222 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of three):
- Township 23N Range 8E: Matt Mekeel
- Township 24N Range 8E: Kellie Call
Portland Township
Township supervisor: Rebecca Young
Township clerk: Janet Quaintance
Township highway commissioner: Phillip Watkins and Randy Rosenow
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Jack John Nowers, Steve Ryan, Neil Young and Jeff DeCap
Prophetstown
Mayor: Bruce Franks and John Leoni
City clerk: No candidate
City treasurer: Eileen Detra
1st Ward Alderperson: Larry Dessing
2nd Ward Alderperson: Terry Strike
3rd Ward Alderperson: Greg Schmitt
Township supervisor: Dennis Lawrence
Township clerk: Jeannie Richmond
Township assessor: No candidate
Township highway commissioner: Gabe Olinger
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Kyron Wagenecht and Steven Lindahl
Park commissioner: Sandra Jo Johnson
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Community School District 3 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Community School District 3 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):
- Township 19N Range 5E: James Melton and Mallory DeMay
- Township 19N Range 6E: Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte
- Township 20N Range 6E: Tya M. Boucher
- Township 20N Range 5E: Katie Selburg
Rock Falls
Mayor: Rodney G. Kleckler
City clerk: Pamela J. Martinez
City treasurer: Kay M. Abner
1st Ward Alderperson: William J. Wangelin
2nd Ward Alderperson (for a four-year term): Brian Snow, Marshall Doane and Vickey Byrd
3rd Ward Alderperson: Steven Dowd, Mary McNeill and Austin Zink
4th Ward Alderperson (for a four-year term): Violet L. Sobottka
4th Ward Alderperson (for an unexpired two-year term): Cathy Arduini
Library trustee (vote for no more than four): Karla Portner and Beverly Julien
Rock Falls Elementary School District 13 Board members (for a full four-year term)(vote for four): Troy Ebenezer, Shelley Chappell, Janel A. Stahr and CoDaniel M. Ahlstrand
Rock Falls Township High School District 301 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for four):
- Unincorporated area: Howard F. Janssen
- Incorporated area: Matthew W. Lillpop, Cheryl Lee and Laura Oquendo
Sterling
Alderperson at large: Ryan Nares, Allen Przysucha, Kaitlyn Ekquist and Jim Wise
4th Ward Alderperson (for an unexpired two-year term: Aida Baker
Township supervisor: Angela Schneider
Township clerk: Frances Leal
Township assessor: Marcy Lawrence
Township highway commissioner: Kurt Glazier
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Thomas Ausman, Cynthia Kurpius and Marcy McGinn
Park commissioner (vote for no more than two): David C. Stutzke and Magdaline Egert
Community School District 5 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for two):
- Township 21N Range 7E: Tyler Holesinger, Julie K. Aitken and Savannah Mussington (two shall be elected from this township)
- The remaining congressional townships: Pamela G. Capes and David Miller (two shall be elected from these townships)
Tampico
Village commissioner: James Coleman
Township supervisor: Brian Wetzell
Township clerk: Jessie Lindskog
Township assessor: No candidate
Township highway commissioner: Gregory Cole
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): David Batten, Mitch Milnes, Larry Specht and Randy Etheridge
Union Grove Township
Township supervisor: Rick Deter
Township clerk: David Mickley
Township highway commissioner: Arnold Vegter
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): David Schaver, Paul Klount and Thomas Venhuizen
Ustick Township
Township supervisor: Scott Bechtel
Township clerk: Marc Gravert
Township highway commissioner: James Pell, Randy Smit and William Greeley
Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Andrew Toppert, Jim Pessman, Josh Dykstra, Albert Lewis, Brent Stoecker and Gale Toppert
Walnut
Park commissioner: Matthew Michlig
Library trustee (vote for no more than four): Dorian Woodbury, Kendra Jensen and Megan Haley
Multi-Township Assessor District
Multi-township assessor for Ustick and Clyde Townships: No candidate
Multi-township assessor for Genesee, Hopkins and Jordan Townships: No candidate
Multi-township assessor for Albany and Garden Plains Townships: No candidate
Multi-township assessor for Union Grove and Mt. Pleasant Townships: No candidate
Multi-township assessor for Newton, Fenton and Portland Townships: Melody VonHolten
Multi-township assessor for Hume, Hahnaman and Montmorency Townships: No candidate
Early voting can be done until April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Whiteside County Clerk’s Office at the Whiteside County Courthouse, 200 Knox St. in Morrison. Voters who missed this election’s registration deadline still can register at an early-voting site or their election day polling place with two forms of ID.
Black Hawk Community College
District No. 503
Trustees (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): Douglas L. Strand, Mark Carlson, Jon A. Looney and Dougal Nelson
Sauk Valley Community College
District No. 506
Trustees (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): David Edelbach, Tom Demmer and Danelle Burrs
Trustees (for an unexpired two-year term): Brian Duncan