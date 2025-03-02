2025 Election: Here’s who’s on the April election ballot in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Courthouse in Morrison. (Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – There still is time to cast an early vote before the Tuesday, April 1, consolidated election in Whiteside County.

But before you head to the polls, here is a look at the candidates and the seats they are running for:

Albany

Village president: Jerry Anglese and John (Jack) Seifert

Village clerk: Deanne Anglese

Village trustee (vote for no more than three): Joyce M. Tegeler, Richard (Floyd) Boston, Robert Griffis, Pamela L. Piersol, Timothy Alan McDonald and Robert J. Bradshaw Jr.

Township supervisor: Daniel Bitler

Township clerk: Meridee Bitler

Township highway commissioner: No candidate

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Larry Tiesman and Raymond Churchill

Library trustee (for a six-year term): No candidate

Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): Kayla Leu

Bureau Valley

Community School District 340 Board members (for a full four-year term): Jason Van Landuit

Chadwick

Library trustee (vote for no more than three): Aimee Marruffo, Wendy Houzenga and Laurel Allspaugh

Chadwick-Milledgeville Community School District 399 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):

Township 23 Range 6: Adam W. Drinkall and Sarah Engelkens

Township 24 Range 5: Correy Rahn

Clyde Township

Township supervisor: Jean Ridley

Township clerk: Lisa M. Wiersema

Township highway commissioner: Scott Weets

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Jason Hook, Ray Peterson and Harvey P. Tegeler

Coleta

Village president: Randolph (Randy) Engelbarts

Village clerk: Kendra Harrington

Village trustee (vote for no more than three): Edward Harrington and Zachary Cheshier

Coloma Township

Township supervisor: Kristine Dobbs

Township clerk: No candidate

Township assessor: David Hand

Township highway commissioner: Ruthie Rogers and Wayne Eikenberry

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Becky Williamson, Donna Ackland, Marlene Detweiler-Flynn, George Kelly and Brian Stillman

Park commissioner (vote for no more than two): Kyle Hacker and Brad Leuschke

East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term): write-in

East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for four): Michael J. Schumacher, Vincent Lombardo, Chris D. Buikema and Jaime Vos

Deer Grove

Village president: Michael Masini

Village trustee (vote for no more than two): Michael D. Bass and Michelle Cooney

Erie

Village president: Carla Jaquet

Village clerk: Michelle Misfeldt

Village trustee (for a four-year term) (vote for no more than three): Tara Kapple, William Berk and Lukas Jepson

Trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): Michelle Blackmer

Township supervisor: Vicki (VanHamme) Fontenoy

Township clerk: Catherine A. Temple

Township assessor: No candidate

Township highway commissioner: Rodney Cady

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Michael Winckler, Thomas Border and Jeff Classen

Library trustee (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): Cynthia J. Wolf and Matthew J. Newton

Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): Paul Drummond

School District 1 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):

Township 20N Range 3E: Shelly Punke and Jason Norman

Township 19N Range 4E: Keith R. Morgan

Township 20N Range 2E: Lance M. Coers

Fenton Township

Township supervisor: John Reisenbigler

Township clerk: Liane Ashdown

Township highway commissioner: Alan Blasdell

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Loren D. Gabriel, John D. Kruthoff, Anthony H. Mickley and Rob L. Wiebenga

Fulton

Mayor: Shane Michael Malone and Keith King

City clerk: Tori Wade

1st Ward alderperson: No candidate

2nd Ward alderperson: Amanda S. Burggraaf

3rd Ward alderperson: Sue VanKampen

4th Ward alderperson: Kathleen Suehl

Township supervisor: David J. Jindrich

Township clerk: Brenda J. Woods

Township assessor: Heidi Kolk

Township highway commissioner: Justin Knott

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Ronald Pessman, Kathy Montgomery and Jean Wilkin

Library trustee for Schmaling Memorial Public Library District (for a six-year term): Mary Kiger

Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): No candidate

Library trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate

River Bend Community School District 2 Board members (for a full four-year term)(vote for a total of three):

Township 22N Range 3E: Jane Orman-Luker and Kyle A. Folk

Township 21N Range 2E: Daniel Portz

Township 21N Range 3E: Travis Temple

Garden Plain Township

Township supervisor: LaVerne Sterenberg

Township clerk: Brenda Harris

Township highway commissioner: Roland Vander Eide

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Heun, Scott A. Reynolds, Gregg Pessman and Steve Bull

Geneseo

Community School District 228 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):

Township 17N Range 3E: Tyler J. Robertson, Casey Disterhoft and Jackie Mickley

Township 17N Range 4E: Kane Causemaker

Genesee Township

Township supervisor: Kenneth A. Reins and Richard Koch

Township clerk: Pamela M. McKenna

Township highway commissioner: Duane Trobaugh

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Elgin, Shari Giffin, Paul Giffin, Theresa Koch, Keith Engelkens and Katie McCoy

Hahnaman Township

Township supervisor: Douglas Wetzell

Township clerk: Kimberly A. Egan

Township highway commissioner: Logan Henrekin and Harry Guither

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Matthew S. Henrekin, Douglas R. Egan, James C. Henrekin and Joshua J. Green

Hopkins Township

Township supervisor: No candidate

Township clerk: No candidate

Township highway commissioner: Clint Know

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Justin Schaver, David Twining, Mary Downes and Scott Fluck

Hume Township

Township supervisor: Curtis D. Cruse

Township clerk: Robbin H. Sanders

Township highway commissioner: Matt Cunniff

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Larry D. Helms, Paul R. Wetzell, Dustin L. Sandrock and Paul J. Cunniff

Jordan Township

Township supervisor: Cherl Miller

Township clerk: Cindy Book

Township highway commissioner: Kerry Carbaugh

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Lucas Shank, Joshua Miller and Dale Pfundstein

Lyndon

Village president: Tim Armstrong and Tyler Scott

Village clerk: No candidate

Village trustee (for a four-year term): Daniel (Sam) Wancket

Village trustee (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate

Township supervisor: Michael E. Ransom

Township clerk: Alicia M. Wetzell

Township assessor: No candidate

Township highway commissioner: Joseph Caudillo

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): C. Steven Porter, Terry Gerken, Rodney Lippens and Oliver Cade Scott Sweetser

Milledgeville

Park commissioner (for a four-year term) (vote for no more than two): Sara Thorngren and Emily Miller

Park commissioner (for an unexpired two-year term): Amber Meier

Library trustee (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than three): Collin Eubanks and Jacob Ryder

Library trustee (for an unexpired four-year term): No candidate

Montmorency Township

Township supervisor: Brandon Rosengren

Township clerk: Serena Lahey

Township highway commissioner: Nathaniel Schmitt

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Rodney Wetzell, Glen L. Wicks, Donald Joseph Rosengren and Tom Wetzell

School District 145 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for three): Dyllan Willett, Chad Goff and Austin Lawrenz

Morrison

Mayor: Scott D. Vandermyde

City clerk: Michael W. Hemmer

1st Ward Alderperson: No candidate

2nd Ward Alderperson: Seth Buckwalter

3rd Ward Alderperson: No candidate

4th Ward Alderperson: Kevin Bruckner Jr.

Community School District 6 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term)(vote for a total of two):

Township 21N Range 5E: Jennifer VanderMolen

Township 22N Range 4E: Scott Folkers

Community School District 6 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of three):

Township 21N Range 4E: Daniel Engelkens and Dustin Damhoff

Mt. Pleasant Township

Township supervisor: Paulette Zaagman

Township clerk: Dan Kuehl

Township highway commissioner: Kent Shepard

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Ken Swanson, Sue Scott, John Dyke and Boone Brackemyer

Newton Township

Township supervisor: Jerry Norman

Township clerk: Jenny Heun

Township highway commissioner: James V. Burden and Ryon Richardson

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Steve Naftzger, Todd Dail, Mike Heun and Paul J. Rosenow

Polo

Community School District 222 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of three):

Township 23N Range 8E: Matt Mekeel

Township 24N Range 8E: Kellie Call

Portland Township

Township supervisor: Rebecca Young

Township clerk: Janet Quaintance

Township highway commissioner: Phillip Watkins and Randy Rosenow

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Jack John Nowers, Steve Ryan, Neil Young and Jeff DeCap

Prophetstown

Mayor: Bruce Franks and John Leoni

City clerk: No candidate

City treasurer: Eileen Detra

1st Ward Alderperson: Larry Dessing

2nd Ward Alderperson: Terry Strike

3rd Ward Alderperson: Greg Schmitt

Township supervisor: Dennis Lawrence

Township clerk: Jeannie Richmond

Township assessor: No candidate

Township highway commissioner: Gabe Olinger

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Kyron Wagenecht and Steven Lindahl

Park commissioner: Sandra Jo Johnson

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Community School District 3 Board members (for an unexpired two-year term): No candidate

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Community School District 3 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for a total of four):

Township 19N Range 5E: James Melton and Mallory DeMay

Township 19N Range 6E: Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte

Township 20N Range 6E: Tya M. Boucher

Township 20N Range 5E: Katie Selburg

Rock Falls

Mayor: Rodney G. Kleckler

City clerk: Pamela J. Martinez

City treasurer: Kay M. Abner

1st Ward Alderperson: William J. Wangelin

2nd Ward Alderperson (for a four-year term): Brian Snow, Marshall Doane and Vickey Byrd

3rd Ward Alderperson: Steven Dowd, Mary McNeill and Austin Zink

4th Ward Alderperson (for a four-year term): Violet L. Sobottka

4th Ward Alderperson (for an unexpired two-year term): Cathy Arduini

Library trustee (vote for no more than four): Karla Portner and Beverly Julien

Rock Falls Elementary School District 13 Board members (for a full four-year term)(vote for four): Troy Ebenezer, Shelley Chappell, Janel A. Stahr and CoDaniel M. Ahlstrand

Rock Falls Township High School District 301 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for four):

Unincorporated area: Howard F. Janssen

Incorporated area: Matthew W. Lillpop, Cheryl Lee and Laura Oquendo

Sterling

Alderperson at large: Ryan Nares, Allen Przysucha, Kaitlyn Ekquist and Jim Wise

4th Ward Alderperson (for an unexpired two-year term: Aida Baker

Township supervisor: Angela Schneider

Township clerk: Frances Leal

Township assessor: Marcy Lawrence

Township highway commissioner: Kurt Glazier

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Thomas Ausman, Cynthia Kurpius and Marcy McGinn

Park commissioner (vote for no more than two): David C. Stutzke and Magdaline Egert

Community School District 5 Board members (for a full four-year term) (vote for two):

Township 21N Range 7E: Tyler Holesinger, Julie K. Aitken and Savannah Mussington (two shall be elected from this township)

The remaining congressional townships: Pamela G. Capes and David Miller (two shall be elected from these townships)

Tampico

Village commissioner: James Coleman

Township supervisor: Brian Wetzell

Township clerk: Jessie Lindskog

Township assessor: No candidate

Township highway commissioner: Gregory Cole

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): David Batten, Mitch Milnes, Larry Specht and Randy Etheridge

Union Grove Township

Township supervisor: Rick Deter

Township clerk: David Mickley

Township highway commissioner: Arnold Vegter

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): David Schaver, Paul Klount and Thomas Venhuizen

Ustick Township

Township supervisor: Scott Bechtel

Township clerk: Marc Gravert

Township highway commissioner: James Pell, Randy Smit and William Greeley

Township trustee (vote for no more than four): Andrew Toppert, Jim Pessman, Josh Dykstra, Albert Lewis, Brent Stoecker and Gale Toppert

Walnut

Park commissioner: Matthew Michlig

Library trustee (vote for no more than four): Dorian Woodbury, Kendra Jensen and Megan Haley

Multi-Township Assessor District

Multi-township assessor for Ustick and Clyde Townships: No candidate

Multi-township assessor for Genesee, Hopkins and Jordan Townships: No candidate

Multi-township assessor for Albany and Garden Plains Townships: No candidate

Multi-township assessor for Union Grove and Mt. Pleasant Townships: No candidate

Multi-township assessor for Newton, Fenton and Portland Townships: Melody VonHolten

Multi-township assessor for Hume, Hahnaman and Montmorency Townships: No candidate

Early voting can be done until April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Whiteside County Clerk’s Office at the Whiteside County Courthouse, 200 Knox St. in Morrison. Voters who missed this election’s registration deadline still can register at an early-voting site or their election day polling place with two forms of ID.

Black Hawk Community College

District No. 503

Trustees (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): Douglas L. Strand, Mark Carlson, Jon A. Looney and Dougal Nelson

Sauk Valley Community College

District No. 506

Trustees (for a six-year term) (vote for no more than two): David Edelbach, Tom Demmer and Danelle Burrs

Trustees (for an unexpired two-year term): Brian Duncan