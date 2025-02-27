February 27, 2025
Fire departments respond to Sterling blaze

By Brandon Clark
STERLING — Several fire departments responded to an emergency call reporting a possible structure fire early Thursday morning.

A 911 call came in at 3:46 a.m., with the Sterling Fire Department, the Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene at 25590 W. Rock Falls Road, Sterling, according to a news release.

The first units to arrive reported finding a fully engulfed recreational vehicle, with flames spreading inside the front of the building.

A MABAS Box 20 alarm was activated, bringing in additional departments, including Dixon Rural Fire, Milledgeville, Morrison, Polo, Prophetstown and Tampico Fire Departments. The Chadwick and Amboy fire departments were called to cover local stations.

Fire suppression operations began at 3:53 a.m. with crews ending the blaze by 4:55 a.m. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation at 4:07 a.m. and arrived at 6:30 a.m.

The SFD terminated command of the scene at 7:47 a.m., handing it over to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

Brandon Clark

