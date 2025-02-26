Sheriff: Rock Falls man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash

ROCK FALLS — A Rock Falls man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon south of Rock Falls.

Austin Riddle, 21, lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on Buell Road, south of Gaulrapp Road, according to a news release issued by Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

According to the release, Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Booker said an initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling south on Buell Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Buell and Gaulrapp roads.

Riddle then lost control of the motorcycle, which veered into the west ditch, Booker said. Both Riddle and the motorcycle traveled a significant distance in the ditch before coming to rest, he said.

Booker said Riddle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by OSF Life Flight helicopter to a regional trauma center for treatment.

The Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Police, Tampico Fire Department, Tampico EMS and Slim-N-Hanks Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time, Booker said.