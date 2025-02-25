Sterling High School saxophonist sways, plays as symphony’s Young Artist

Rileigh Wren plays the saxophone with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra during the Family Concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in the Morrison High School Auditorium. (Earleen Hinton)

MORRISON – Rileigh Wren shook off the nerves Sunday when she decided to dance to the music of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s opening piece as she waited backstage to make her debut at the Family Concert in Morrison.

“I was very nervous,” the 18-year-old senior at Sterling High School said. “I just started dancing to the music beforehand and walked out onto the stage.”

The stage was Morrison High School’s auditorium, where Wren joined the symphony to perform “Concerto for Alto Saxophone” by English composer Ronald Binge.

Wren was chosen by audition for the annual Young Artist award and played two of three movements of the concerto, accompanied by the orchestra.

She participates in band, orchestra and chorus at Sterling High School and has been a member of All-District and All-State bands. She studies saxophone with Nicole Oberg of Sterling and plans to major in music education in college.

On Sunday, two of Wren’s schoolmates, Kaitlyn Moore and Claire Robers, presented her with flowers after her performance during the concert’s intermission as she chatted with family, friends and audience members.

“She came in very well prepared,” said Brian Dollinger, the symphony’s music director and conductor for Sunday’s concert. “I saw her moving a little bit. It was nice to see her enjoying the musicality of the moment. These concerts are very special for young artists to be part of. I really like to see young musicians when they come out on the stage after performing with their big smiles.”

Dollinger hopes more young musicians seek out information about the symphony.

“We play all types of music,” he said.

After intermission, the concert continued with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with its signature “da-da-da-dum,” arguably the most well-known theme in the classical repertoire, Dollinger said.

Sunday’s concert was the fifth performance of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 71st concert season. Remaining events include a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” with Clinton’s RiverChor in April and an outdoor pops concert June 1.

For more information visit www.clintonsymphony.org.

