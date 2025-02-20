Word wizard: Amboy’s Zimmerly is Lee, Ogle, Whiteside spelling bee champ

Parker Zimmerly of Amboy Junior High School reacts to winning the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Dixon High School. Zimmerly correctly spelled "illicitly" to take the title and earn a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — After correctly spelling “illicitly,” Amboy Junior High School’s Parker Zimmerly won the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee on Thursday.

It’s a win that earns him a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national spelling bee.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Parker Zimmerly of Amboy Junior High School reacts to winning the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Dixon High School. Zimmerly correctly spelled illicitly to take the title and earn a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

Besting 31 other contestants, it was the the eighth-grader’s third trip to the regional stage, and his first regional win.

The competition also marks a first for long-time spelling bee pronouncer Tom Wadsworth as he has been chosen as Scripps Volunteer of the Year and will make his own first visit to the national competition.

Rounding out the top five Thursday were Lia Tran of Oregon Junior High, who took second; Dalton Shaw of Fulton’s Unity Christian, who took third; Cora Schmidt of Forreston Junior High, who took fourth; and Cannon Sands of East Coloma-Nelson, who took fifth.