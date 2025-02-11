Brooklyn Smith scores 17 in Newman win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Newman 47, Hall 37: Brooklyn Smith led the Comets (22-9, 7-3 TRAC East) with 17 points after hitting five 3-pointers in the win to wrap up the regular season Monday. Gisselle Martin had nine points and eight rebounds, Lucy Oetting had a team-high nine rebounds with five points, and Helen Papoccia scored eight points.

Amboy 34, Fulton 31: Addison Pertell led Amboy with 10 points in the road win. Haley Smither led Fulton with 14 points.

Oregon 58, Durand 31: Aniyah Sarver led Oregon with 18 points in three quarters of scoring in the win. Sarver scored eight of the Hawks' 16 points in the first quarter.

Boys basketball

Polo 60, Earlville 55: Gus Mumford hit five 3-pointers en route to 25 points, Mercer Mumford scored 14 points, and Noah Dewey scored 12 in the win. Polo trailed 16-15 after the first quarter before coming back.

Eastland 81, Ashton-Franklin Center 30: The Cougars' trio of Adam Awender (19 points), Peyton Spears (17) and Parker Krogman (15) led the scoring in the home win.