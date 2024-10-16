Dixon dealership owner nationally recognized for community service, industry accomplishments

NEW YORK — Rick Curia, dealer principal at Ken Nelson Auto Group, a Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, GMC, Jeep, Nissan, Toyota and Ram dealership in Dixon, has been nominated for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year Award.

TIME announced the nomination Wednesday.

Curia is one of a select group of dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 108th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in New Orleans on Jan. 25, according to a news release.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors, according to the release. The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Curia was chosen to represent the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 56th annual award from more than 20,000 nationwide.

“Seeing the growth of our organization and advancement of employees over 30 years has been incredibly rewarding,” Curia said. “The automotive industry has its ups and downs, but I’ve been fortunate to have a dedicated team by my side.”

A 1976 graduate of Franklin Center High School in Franklin Grove, Curia worked as an apprentice for a plumbing, heating, and electric company before landing a job in sales at Ken Nelson Buick Pontiac in 1981.

His knack for selling and providing outstanding customer service generated strong referrals and propelled him to be named sales manager at the store within three years. Curia later moved to two other dealerships to run the sales departments before accepting a buy-in opportunity back at Ken Nelson Auto Group in 1989. He later attended General Motors University in the early 1990s to better understand the workings of all facets of dealership operations.

“During my time in sales, I made it a point to sign thank-you notes and send birthday and Christmas cards to every customer who bought a vehicle,” he said. “As a co-owner, I implemented a variety of innovative policies and procedures that contributed to our growth and success but continued to focus on the importance of customer appreciation.”

In 2010, Curia became sole owner of the auto group, which represents 10 brands at its Dixon location. Curia and his wife, Barb, have two children. His children, Jamie and Mandy, are the next generation to join the company and carry on his legacy.

“Thanks to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and strong relationships with manufacturers and lenders, we expanded over the years,” he said. “My goal has always been to foster a positive and productive work environment where everyone succeeds. I am proud that my valued team – which now includes my children – carry that philosophy through their hard work and unwavering commitment to our business.”

Curia was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Joe McMahon, executive director of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association.

Curia credits his NADA 20 Group with providing invaluable insights that helped move his company forward.

“Chairing my NADA 20 Group was a turning point for our business,” he said. “It required me to look beyond my auto group and analyze the performance of all members. I encourage dealers to get involved to share best practices and receive peer support that is essential to furthering our industry.”

Curia also advocated on behalf of fellow dealers during his tenure on the board of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, where he served as a board member and secretary/treasurer. He traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators and NADA officers to discuss the issues most important to the auto industry in his state.

In the area of community service, Curia is proud of his partnership with the Sauk Valley Community College auto technician program in Dixon, for which he provides internships.

“By offering students practical job opportunities, we provide a bridge between classroom learning and real-world application, helping students develop hands-on experience in the automotive industry,” he said. “This not only boosts their employability but also nurtures a skilled local workforce, creating a talent pipeline that benefits both the students and the community.”

Curia also provides funding for the SVCC Impact Program, which provides full scholarships to students in the region who complete 100 hours of community service before their high school graduation (25 hours per year). This initiative helps students attain higher education and allows local nonprofits to do more for citizens.

“We have gained so much from being a part of Dixon’s strong community that we find it is imperative to give back,” he said.

For almost 30 years, Curia and his sister, Sherri Cooper, have partnered with the Dixon Family YMCA to honor their father by sponsoring the Joe Curia Memorial Golf Outing. This annual event raises funds for the group’s Strong Kids Campaign, which helps low-income families pay for YMCA programs.

Other organizations and events Curia focuses his time, talent, and resources on include the Dixon Petunia Festival; Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital as a current board member; Dixon Police Department K-9 Patrol Unit; Kreider Services, which supports programs for people with disabilities; Saint Patrick Catholic Church; United Way of Lee County; and many others.

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally.

In its 14th year as exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

“At TIME, our commitment to recognizing the exceptional contributions of automotive dealers remains as strong as ever,” said Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME. “The TIME Dealer of the Year award continues to celebrate those who not only excel in their profession but also make a meaningful impact in their communities. We are thrilled to continue this legacy in partnership with Ally.”

“Auto dealers are the backbones of their communities, providing civic support and significant business leadership,” said Doug Timmerman, Ally president of Dealer Financial Services. “Ally is proud to recognize the unwavering commitment these TIME Dealer of the Year nominees are living every day through their volunteerism, sponsorships and support of charitable causes. They are the epitome of community heroes, making important and positive impacts in the lives of the people they serve.”