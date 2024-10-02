Manufacturing tour makes stops at Sterling’s Astec, Sewer Equipment in Dixon

An employee of Astec Mobile Screens, of Sterling, welds a piece of equipment the company produces on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Alexa Zoellner)

STERLING — The Association of Equipment Manufacturing visited two local businesses Tuesday as part of its Manufacturing Express bus tour.

Astec Mobile Screens, of Sterling, and Sewer Equipment, of Dixon, were two of the stops on the AEM Manufacturing Express, which is traveling to 20 states and visiting 80 member companies. The tour began on July 1 and will conclude Oct. 18.

Astec Mobile Screens is a subsidiary of Astec Industries Inc., of Chattanooga, Tennessee, specializing in the design, manufacturing and distribution of mobile screening equipment for various material processing applications. Astec was founded in 1972 and caters to a broad range of customers in construction, road building, recycling and related industries.

Sewer Equipment is the corporate home of RAMVAC Vacuum Excavators, Mongoose Jetters, Sewer Equipment Co. of America, Cappellotto by Sewer Equipment and Rock Rental.

Sewer Equipment Co. of America equipment lines include high-pressure, high-volume truck and trailer-mounted sewer jetters, combination sewer cleaners, hydro-vac trucks and easement machines.

AEM is the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace. In enabling growth together, AEM and its members work to build momentum for the equipment manufacturing industry and the markets it serves.

Sewer Equipment owner Dan O'Brien speaks to employees during a visit from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' Manufacturing Express tour on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Sewer Equipment is located in Dixon. (Alexa Zoellner)