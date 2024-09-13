Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Kaylee Keegan, E-P junior volleyball player

Name: Kaylee Keegan

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Keegan, a junior setter, racked up 126 assists in five matches at the Oregon tournament where the Panthers went undefeated to place first. They beat Lena-Winslow, 13-25, 25-17, 25-16 in the championship match on Sept. 7. E-P is off to a 10-2 start and 4-0 in the Three Rivers.

When did you first get into volleyball and why did you get into it?

I started playing volleyball in fifth grade to have fun with my friends. I enjoyed it, so I went on to club volleyball in sixth grade.

What is it like being the setter for the team? What do you enjoy about the setter position?

Being the setter is challenging me to be mentally and physically stronger. Through Iowa Select Volleyball Club, which I played for the past four years, I have learned the setting skills that I have been able to bring to my high school team. Being a setter allows me to make my teammates feel and play good.

Your team won the Oregon tournament despite dropping the first set in four of the five matches. How were you guys able to lock in and get those wins?

We were able to come back and get those wins because our team mentally stuck together. We all believed that we had a purpose to be there, and that was to win.

What are the strengths of this team? Any keys to your success?

Our team is mentally tough and has a strong experience with volleyball. Our team has good chemistry on and off the court. Another reason for our success is our commitment to get better in the offseason with lifting and extra reps.

You guys are off to a great start. Has the team talked about any goals you have this season?

Our goal is to win a regional and get far in postseason play.

Do you have a favorite athlete?

I would have to say my favorite athlete is Bailey Ortega, former Iowa setter who now sets at LSU. I really don’t have a favorite athlete, but I trained with her and she inspires me to be a better athlete.

Any other hobbies or sports you are involved in?

Club volleyball and I used to play softball before I injured my shoulder. I enjoy hanging out with family and friends along with traveling. Lately, I have been spending time with my new dog, Lucy.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Jersey Mike’s and a Culver’s strawberry concrete mixer.

Favorite movie?

My favorite movie is “The Princess and the Frog.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

My favorite music genre is pop/rap. However, I enjoy all types of music.