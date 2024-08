OREGON – Young Widows Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Serenity Home, 1658 S. Route 2, Oregon.

This group is for those ages 60 and younger. Call 815-732-4111 by noon Sept. 3 to register.

Mourning Group will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Serenity Home. This group is for anyone in the community who has experienced a loss during the past two years. To register, call 815-732-4111 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.