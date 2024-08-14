Sterling police release name of man found fatally stabbed in CGH parking lot

STERLING — Sterling police have released the name of a man found stabbed in his vehicle in the CGH Medical Center parking lot early Sunday morning and who later died of his injuries.

Police discovered Roy S. Chavez, 41, of Sterling, badly injured in his vehicle at 12:03 a.m. Sunday after the vehicle crashed in the parking lot at 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling. According to court records, the investigation indicates Chavez was the driver of the vehicle and was stabbed numerous times as he was driving. Chavez was given aid and medical treatment but later died from his injuries at CGH Medical Center.

Robert A. Ager, 40, of Sterling, was formally charged Monday with two counts of murder/intent to kill or injure and one count of murder/strong probability of killing or injuring in connection with Chavez’s death. Investigative information indicates Chavez and Ager were acquaintances and familiar with each other.

Robert A. Ager (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

During the course of the investigation, officers found Ager in the area of CGH Medical Center. Ager was arrested and booked into the Whiteside County Jail shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. Trial information filed in the case indicates all three first-degree murder charges are Class M felonies that carry sentences of 20 to 60 years in prison, if he is convicted.

Ager was denied pretrial release Monday because he is considered a danger to the community and because of his numerous felony convictions, according to court records. He will remain held in the Whiteside County Jail. His next court appearance will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

According to Whiteside County court records, Ager pleaded guilty in January 2003 to burglary and was sentenced to three years in state prison. He pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges in February 2006 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was sentenced in June 2007 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery charge, was sentenced to 30 days in jail in April 2014 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was sent to prison for two years after pleading guilty in November 2017 to committing a hate crime, according to court records.