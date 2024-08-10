Sterling-Rock Falls historical program is Sunday

STERLING – The story of Burma Shave will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Lincoln Land Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Although most people of today’s generation have never heard of Burma Shave, ask anyone who lived from the 1920s to the early 1960s, and you’ll most likely bring up a few memories and tales from that vintage era.

The program will be presented by Don Dinges, a local historian from Sublette. He is retired, having served as president of the Farmers Bank of Sublette for 50 years. He will share his research into the story of the Burma Shave Co. and its classic signs. This program is free and open to the public.

The Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society is hosting the program.