Haunted Haven rebounds after fire, gets new life in Nelson

Haunted Haven owner Melissa Schultz gets to work on costumes Friday, July 19, 2024, for her upcoming haunt season. After a fire leveled the structure she worked out of in Rock Falls, Schultz has found a home at the Who Else campground in Nelson to continue her haunt. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Haunted Haven, like the proverbial phoenix, is rising from the ashes.

The popular Rock Falls Halloween attraction burned to the ground in May, with the blaze destroying the structure, props, costumes, tools and equipment. What it didn’t take was the resolve of Haunted Haven owner, operator and spiritual leader Melissa Schultz.

“A member of the Who Else [social club] reached out to me one night to offer donating the use of their clubhouse for a benefit,” Schultz said about the encounter with her longtime friends. Just for giggles, she then asked, “How would you guys feel about renting me some land out there?”

That off-the-cuff request resulted in polling the members, a unanimous vote and a new home for Haunted Haven, this one at 126 Anderson Drive in Nelson.

After a couple of offers that didn’t pan out, Melissa Schultz received an offer to bring her haunting craft to the Who Else club’s campground in Nelson. (Alex T. Paschal)

But like the darkened maze so popular in haunted house attractions, getting here was one frightening twist after another.

Weeks after the devastating fire, Schultz and husband Joey Norton lost their jobs because the business where they both worked closed. Melissa then was approached with an offer for two stores at a mall.

“I reached out to my haunt kids; we were so stoked, so happy,” Schultz said.

But for safety code reasons, that offer fell through. Heartbreak happened again.

“But I’m not giving up, I gotta keep trying,” Schultz said.

That fortitude seems to be paying off. The new haunt will take visitors on a trail through the woods that encircles the social club’s property in Nelson. The club will take care of concessions and offer hayrack rides to and from the parking area, but this is wholly a Haunted Haven family-friendly event.

“The Who Else guys have welcomed me with open arms, I am so, so grateful for them giving me a place,” Schultz said. “The ambiance out here is just so cool, too. I’m really excited.”

The community has been very giving in costumes, props and equipment to help Haunted Haven get back to what it does best, provide fun scares and creepy scenes. (Alex T. Paschal)

To make matters better, Melissa and Joey are both back to work and their appreciation for the support from the community knows no bounds. Donations of costumes, paint, drop cords and props are appreciated, but the support shown has really touched Schultz.

“The fire was devastating, but the community really reached out,” she said. “I’m so thankful for all the help.”