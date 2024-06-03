Mother Nature shines on Lyndon Car Show with record number of vehicles attending

John Morris of Lyndon takes the hub cap off one of the wheels of his 1954 Ford Skyliner at the end of the Lyndon Car Show on Sunday, June 2, 2024. John and his wife, Donna, live just a block away from Richmond Park, where the car show was held, but the hub cap tends to come off the wheel so John takes it off before hitting the road. (Earleen Hinton)

LYNDON — Mother Nature met 137 vehicles in Richmond Park with a big old warm, sunny smile on Sunday.

Cars and trucks from a variety of makes, models and years cruised into the city park for the 33rd annual Lyndon Car Show.

“We broke our record today,” said organizer Gerald Armstrong. “Our record was 132 and today we had 137.”

Armstrong, who has organized the show for the past 20 years, said temperatures in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies helped make this year’s show a success.

“It was a perfect day for the show today,” said Armstrong. “We like using the park because it’s not so hot for the cars when they can park on the grass.”

Proceeds from the show go right back into funding next year’s show, Armstrong said.

Vehicles ranged from one-cylinder wonders to full-blown muscle mammoths.

Vicky and Jim Cope brought their 1958 BMW Isetta 300 from Orion. “We’ve had it 24-25 years,” said Vicky, showing the multi-page book that outlined the car’s complete restoration. “It has a one-cylinder engine, 13 horsepower, and a top speed of 53 miles per hour. It can get up to 65 miles per gallon.”

But the teeny little blue gem was trailered to the Lyndon show, Vicky said. “We would not want to be on the interstate with it,” she said.

John and Donna Morris, of Lyndon, didn’t have far to go to bring their 1954 Ford Skyliner to the show. “We live over there,” said Donna, pointing across the street.

“About a block,” said John laughing.

The couple traveled to Florida in a Skyliner for their honeymoon in 1956. “That’s the kind of car we had when we were married and we took it to Florida for our honeymoon. When we saw this one, we had to have it,” Donna said.

Despite the short ride home, John took the hub cap off the front driver’s side wheel. “I take it off because if I don’t it falls off,” said John.

3D Sound served as the DJ for this year’s show with Susan Palmer and Sue Waszaki sharing the announcing.

“It was a beautiful day and we got done early so everyone could easily cruise back home,” said Waszaki.