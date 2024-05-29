Rock Falls man killed in Korean War to be buried in Coloma Cemetery next week

U.S. Army Cpl. Richard Seloover, of Rock Falls, went missing in action while fighting in the Korean War in 1950. He will be buried on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Coloma Township Cemetery. (Provided by McDonald Funeral Home)

ROCK FALLS – The remains of a Rock Falls man who was declared missing in action while fighting in the Korean War will be buried with full military honors next week in a Rock Falls cemetery.

U.S. Army Cpl. Richard Seloover, who was 17 at the time, went missing in action Sept. 6, 1950; he was accounted for Jan. 10, after scientists at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains. He will be buried with full military honors Tuesday, June 4, in Coloma Township Cemetery, 606 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls, according to a news release from Rolling Thunder Inc.

Seloover’s remains will be retrieved from O’Hare International Airport about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and escorted to the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls, by Illinois State Police and motorcycles from Rolling Thunder Inc., Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders and other patriotic groups. The route has not yet been determined.

The Rock Falls Police Department will be conducting traffic control depending on what route is taken. It expects to conduct traffic stops along Route 30 at the intersection with 12th Avenue. Department vehicles then will follow the escort after they’ve passed through, Rock Falls Deputy Chief Mark Davis said in an interview with Shaw Local.

On Tuesday, June 4, the procession will stage from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, and the hearse will be escorted to Coloma Township Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

The Rock Falls Fire and Police departments and motorcycles from Rolling Thunder Inc., Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be involved in the escort Tuesday.

Rock Falls police officers will lead and follow the escort and will block intersections to allow the procession to pass through, Davis said.

Rock Falls Fire Department’s fire command vehicles and a fire engine will be part of the escort. The department is working to coordinate having a ladder truck at the cemetery to fly the American flag, and participating personnel will be wearing Class A uniforms out of respect, Rock Falls Fire Chief Ken Wolf said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Upon arriving at the cemetery, graveside services with full military honors will be held. A detail of uniformed active-duty military personnel will conduct the playing of taps, a gun salute and the folding of an American flag. Members of Rolling Thunder, from Illinois Chapter 2, will give a speech and present a flag, Kora Magill, a funeral director at McDonald Funeral Home, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

An obituary for Seloover is posted on the McDonald Funeral Home website at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.