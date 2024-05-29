Chadwick-Milledgeville’s Schurman named Superintendent of Distinction

Tim Schurman, superintendent of the Chadwick-Milledgeville School District, has been named one of 21 Superintendents of Distinction across the state. (Photo provided by the Illinois Association of School Administrators)

SPRINGFIELD — Tim Schurman, superintendent of Chadwick-Milledgeville School District, has been named the 2024 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Northwest Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Schurman was honored at an awards luncheon May 16 in Springfield.

State Superintendent Tony Sanders was the featured speaker, with 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction recognized.

“Working together, we have tangible evidence that we have made our district better during my tenure as superintendent, and I am proud of that,” said Schurman, who has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent of Chadwick-Milledgeville schools for 15 years.

Those nominating Schurman noted a number of successes during his tenure, including:

increased fund balances and improved financial condition of the district.

upgrades to district facilities.

significant investments in technology and upgrades of infrastructure.

negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that achieved one of the highest starting teaching salaries in northwest Illinois.

achieving Exemplary School Status (twice K-5 elementary and once at 6-12 junior/senior high).

The Northwest Region is composed of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“It is an honor to stand out among distinguished educators in your region and be selected for this honor,” IASA Executive Director Brent Clark said. “I applaud Tim for everything he’s done to enhance the learning environment for students and propel his district forward. His leadership has been a difference maker in the Chadwick and Milledgeville communities.”