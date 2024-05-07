Rock Falls man sentenced to 15 years in prison on sex assault charge

MORRISON — A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13.

James K. Sheley, 67, pleaded guilty to the charge just one day before he was set to go to trial. Five other charges – three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13, one count of criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 18 and and one count of criminal sexual assault with force – were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He must pay $11,724 in fines, court costs and fees and was given credit for 887 days already served, according to court records.

Rock Falls police arrested Sheley and his wife, Debra, on Nov. 14, 2019. According to the original charging documents, James Sheley was accused of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, specifically for molesting a girl when she was 8 and 12. Those charges can carry sentences of 6 to 30 years in prison upon conviction. Sheley also was charged with two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, punishable by 3 to 7 years, for trying to pull down the girl’s pants twice in 2019.

Debra Sheley, 66, was charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor. Her case continues, with a pretrial conference set for July 10. She remains free on bond.

They are the parents of spree killer Nick Sheley, who is serving eight consecutive life sentences for beating eight people to death in a weeklong drug-and-alcohol-fueled killing spree in Sterling, Rock Falls, Galesburg and Festus, Missouri, in June 2008.