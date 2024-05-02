Rock Falls fire officials: Juvenile escaped burning Rock Falls duplex Wednesday

Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire at 204 E. 11th St. in Rock Falls on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls fire officials have released additional details about a blaze that damaged a duplex there Wednesday morning.

The Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS were dispatched at 9:58 a.m. to 204 E. 11th St., in Rock Falls for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames on the home’s exterior. They began extinguishing the fire while searching the duplex for any occupants.

One juvenile occupant escaped the home prior to firefighters’ arrival, according to a Rock Falls Fire Department news release. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to CGH, evaluated and released shortly thereafter.

A dog was removed from the residence; firefighters at the scene administered oxygen to the dog until it was picked up by Animal Control, a Shaw Local reporter witnessed. The dog survived, said Cory Law, Whiteside County Health Department assistant director of public health.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, and stayed on scene awaiting Nicor to secure the home’s gas lines. All fire apparatus cleared the scene just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Rock Falls Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Rock Falls Police Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Milledgeville Fire Department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Amboy Fire Department, Rock Falls Electric and Water departments, Nicor and the State Fire Marshal.