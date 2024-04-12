Sauk Valley Home Show set for April 20

STERLING - If you are planning a home remodeling project or just want new ideas to spruce up your home or garden, make plans to attend the Sauk Valley Home Show on Saturday, April 20, at Northland Mall in Sterling. The show will feature multiple vendors displaying products and services for anything from interior and exterior remodeling and construction to building materials, and much more.

“There is a wealth of home improvement specialists in and around this market. The Sauk Valley Home Show is a great opportunity for them to showcase their products or services to the community,” said Kelly Null of Sauk Valley Media.

“We are so happy to have such a variety of vendors at the show. It is an event where individuals interested in improving their homes will have the opportunity to talk with multiple home improvement specialists all under one roof,” Null said.

One Sauk Valley Home Show attendee will win $100 to spend at a vendor of their choice.

The Sauk Valley Home Show is free to attend. Start your to-do list today by making plans to attend the Sauk Valley Home Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20.

For information, call 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.