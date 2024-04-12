New Dollar Tree store opens in Dixon

The new Dollar Tree is located at 1379 N. Galena Ave., in the Plaza North Shopping Center in Dixon. (Payton Felix)

DIXON – A new Dollar Tree location has opened in Dixon at 1379 N. Galena Ave., in the Plaza North Shopping Center.

Hours for the store, which opened March 28, are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

As a Dollar Tree “Plus” store, the new location is “multiprice” and features a larger variety of grocery items than the Dollar Tree on south Galena Avenue off Keul Road, Dollar Tree District Manager Mike Bushaw said in a phone interview with Shaw Local on Wednesday, April 10.

There are designated sections for items priced $3, $4 and $5. The rest of the store sells items at prices up to $7, Bushaw said.

Along with the higher price points, consumers are offered a wider range of products at this location, including frozen and refrigerated foods. Additionally, more name-brand grocery items are offered, such as Oreo and Chips Ahoy! in the cookie section.

The new location aligns with an announcement made by Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling on March 13 during an earnings call, that the company plans to offer an expanded assortment of items, and, as a result, will be raising its prices.

According to Bushaw, another Dollar Tree location will open in September in Rock Falls.

A building permit was obtained Jan. 19 to remodel the interior of the space. Healy Construction Services Inc., Bell Electric Construction Company and Prospective Plumbing Corp. were contracted to complete the estimated $350,000 remodel on the 10,000-square-foot store, according to the permit.

New heating and cooling systems were installed, wall repairs were completed and areas were repainted, Bushaw said.

For information, stop by the store at 1379 N. Galena Ave. or visit Dollar Tree online.