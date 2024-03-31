Farmers National Bank team members graduate from Future Leaders Alliance

PROPHETSTOWN — Three Farmers National Bank employees have graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance program offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. The graduation ceremony took place during the IBA’s The ONE Conference from March 7-8 in East Peoria.

Angie Erickson, assistant vice president, Lending Services; Brandt Hutchcraft, vice president, ag and commercial lender; and Jo Lea Holevoet, vice president, Residential Lending, graduated from the 14-month leadership initiative designed to foster the professional growth and development of emerging leaders within the banking industry.

Throughout the program, they engaged in training sessions covering a range of topics, including leadership and influence, team building, coaching, service leadership, collaboration skills, financial marketing, personal branding, legislative process, presentation skills, accounting for bankers, asset liability management, regulatory hot topics, cybersecurity and more.

As part of their commitment to community engagement, they also dedicated time to local community service projects to promote financial literacy and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Angie, Brandt and Jo Lea on their successful completion of the Future Leaders Alliance program,” said Callan Stapleton, president of the Illinois Bankers Education Services. “This program was created to support our industry leaders and grow the industry, and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to our membership.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the Illinois banking industry employs more than 105,000 people in over 4,300 offices across the state.