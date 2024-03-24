Dixon’s new Shinny’s offers place to get your game on

DIXON - Shinny’s Bar, a new bar featuring golf simulators and arcade games, opened Feb. 23 in downtown Dixon. Located at 120 W. River St., the bar is open Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for those 21 and older.

Ryan Marshall, former owner of The Stables, started the business along with parents Jim and Cheri Marshall. The family formerly owned Marshalls Salon Services. Jim Marshall spent 20 years building the company into a major player in the cosmetic industry until L’Oréal bought them out in 2010.

“We worked with some distributors to get the pinball machines and games, but we didn’t have to do a ton of construction. The building was pretty much all set and ready to go for us,” Ryan said.

The bar features Trackman Golf Simulators with more than 300 courses for players to choose from, foosball, eight Stern Pinball games and 10 classic arcade games, including Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam and more.

Private member hours for the golf simulators are in the works, Ryan said. Members will get access to special hours and get 90 minutes a day to use the simulators. A six-month membership will cost $850 and a year membership will be $1,500.

For more information stop by Shinny’s Bar or visit their website.