McCombie announces traveling office hours

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced a new set of mobile office hours coming up at the end of March in Carroll and Stephenson counties.

“Continuing to host traveling office hours is essential to providing the best opportunities to constituents across the 89th District. We are here to help them navigate through agency red tape and access the services they need from state government,” McCombie said.

McCombie’s office has been hosting these events as a way to accommodate constituents across the 89th legislative district, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties.

Reaching every corner of her legislative district remains a priority for McCombie, and she looks forward to making the services of her office accessible to everyone at the upcoming events, according to a news release.

McCombie’s upcoming office hours are:

March 26 in Shannon at the Village Office, 17 E. Market St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

March 29 in Pearl City at the Village Hall, 302 Station St., from 11 a.m. to noon.

March 29 in Lanark at the Heritage Center, 106 Broad St., from 1-2 p.m.

For more about office hours, contact McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.