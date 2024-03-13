Arellano meet and greet is March 14 in Amboy

Li Arellano speaks Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, during a candidate forum for the 37th Senate District. (Alex T. Paschal)

AMBOY — Amboy Mayor Frank Stenzel, former Mayor John Schamberger and Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olson are inviting residents to meet Li Arellano, Republican candidate for state Senate, on Thursday, March 14.

This is a free informational event to meet the candidate and get your questions answered directly, one on one. Light appetizers will be served.

The event will be from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Long Branch Saloon, 55 Southeast Ave., Amboy.

Arellano is a candidate to fill the 37th Senate District seat. The primary election is Tuesday, March 19.