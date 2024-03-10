Whiteside County Forum hosts discussion about Taiwan

Norm Moline will speak at the March 24 Whiteside Forum at Odell Public Library in Morrison. (Photo provided by The Whiteside Forum)

MORRISON — Professor Norm Moline will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Odell Public Library on “Why Taiwan Matters: Small Island, Important Place.”

The event is sponsored by The Whiteside Forum. Moline is professor emeritus in geography at Augustana College in Rock Island and is a frequent guest speaker at Whiteside Forum events and many area venues.

Taiwan is only one-fourth the size of Illinois but has twice as many people, and has the world’s 20th largest economy. Linked with mainland China for several centuries, it has been independent with special connections to the U.S. for the last 70 years and now has a key role in East Asia’s economic geography and complicated international relations.

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and the presentation is open to everyone free of charge. All are welcome and questions about Taiwan, China and relations to the U.S. are encouraged.

For more information about the Whiteside Forum, this event, or an update on the season, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347, or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.