Rock Falls’ Flock to the Rock is Feb. 10

About 50 people gathered along the Rock River shoreline on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, to watch the point of Lawrence Park island for signs of eagles during Flock to the Rock. (Shaw Local File Photo)

ROCK FALLS – The fourth annual Flock to the Rock will be Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Head on down to the Lower Dam, 300 E. First St., Rock Falls, any time before 10 a.m. to view the eagles soaring around the Rock River, and don’t forget cameras and binoculars.

Then come on over to the Rock Falls Community Center Building, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, at 10 a.m., where there will be two educational speakers. The first speaker will be from Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education who will do an hour-long presentation with the use of live birds of prey, as well as educational displays.

The second speaker is Rudy Vallejo from the Kickapoo & Potawatomi Tribe. He will do a presentation about how the bald eagle symbolizes the Native American culture and will do an eagle dance in which the audience can participate.

New this year, Robert Storm, an ice carver, will do live ice sculpting outside on the lawn of the Rock Falls Community Center. From 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m., there will be educational vendors, including the Illinois Conservation Police Wildlife Trailer.

Plate & Toast will have fresh bagels along with coffee and hot chocolate to buy. This event is free and welcomes all ages.