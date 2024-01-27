Finance director: Dixon city revenues coming in strong

DIXON — With the city over two-thirds of the way through its budget year, the Dixon City Council at its most recent meeting was given an update on how the spending plan is rolling out over the current fiscal year.

“Our budget ... we’re looking really good with our expenditure side, staying in line with where we’re at,” city Finance Director Becky Fredericks said at the council’s Jan. 16 meeting. “Many budgets are below as of Dec. 31.”

She said the council would soon be fielding budget resolutions for council action, but that is because of the need to move money around, not adding expenses to it.

Sales tax is always something everyone is interested in, she said as she explained that sales tax revenue has increased over the prior year.

“From Dec. 31, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023, [in] sales tax, we’ve seen a 4.86% increase,” she said, adding that the half-percent sales tax, which helps pay for infrastructure, has increased 5.46%.

According to a year-to-date financial statement, sales tax revenues as of Dec. 31, 2023, were about $3.1 million, compared to nearly $3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

As expected, she said, there has been a decrease in revenue from the personal property replacement tax. The city has received about a half-million less in revenue, but the city had been told to prepare for it and did, she said.

“We’re still going to go over what we budgeted for that revenue,” she said of the PPRT.

The city has received all property tax revenue, she said.

“So, financially, we are doing well,” she said.

The council soon will begin budget sessions for the next fiscal budget.

Councilman Mike Venier, on behalf of the Dixon Historic Theatre Board, said the council soon would hear a State of the Theater address.

“There’s a lot of exciting possibilities in the future that we’ll be looking to share with the council,” Venier said. “As one of your appointed board members, I will say, that we as a council need to start giving some strong consideration to additional financial support.”

In other action, the council approved: