Fritts honors Total Construction Services in Sterling

State Rep. Brad Fritts (left) presents a certificate to Troy Hernandez, owner of Total Construction Services in Sterling. (Photo provided by state Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON — For his January 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Total Construction Services in Sterling.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owner, Troy Hernandez, with a certificate of appreciation for the business’ contributions to the community.

“This month, I honored Total Construction Services because of their extensive community outreach efforts,” said Fritts. “TCS has been involved in the community for years, from donating to Sterling High School sports to giving away free turkeys on Thanksgiving.”

Total Construction Services was founded in 2014 by Hernandez. The company offers both residential and commercial construction services, along with other services such as dumpster and snow removal.

“But the one thing that really stood out to me about Total Construction Services is their donation of free labor to reroof a local homeless shelter,” Fritts said. “That kind of spirit is what a small-town community is all about – helping our neighbors when they need us most.”

For more information about Total Construction Services, visit TotalConstructionServices.us or call their office at 815-213-7250.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.