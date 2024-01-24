Celebrate 2-1-1 Day with United Way of Lee County: connecting communities to vital services

DIXON — Sunday, Feb. 11, marks 2-1-1 Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the helpline provided by United Way.

While 911 is reserved for life-threatening emergencies, what if you find yourself unable to pay your electric bill, in need of childcare or requiring legal assistance? For Sauk Valley residents, the answer lies in a simple, three-digit phone number: 2-1-1. This free and confidential information and referral service connects individuals to the help they need.

2-1-1 has been connecting people to vital services in Sauk Valley communities for years. In times of crisis, knowing who to call is crucial. It is a free health and human service information and referral service, maintaining a continuously updated database of more than 300 agencies and 1,000 programs and services.

National 2-1-1 Day, celebrated annually, highlights the significance of this service. Serving residents of Whiteside and Lee counties, 2-1-1 operates 24/7, providing access to essential health and human services by text, online and over the phone. Organizational accreditations from the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems and certification by the American Association of Suicidology for crisis intervention attest to the quality of 2-1-1′s services.

United Way of Lee County and United Way of Whiteside County maintain an extensive database of health and human services in the Sauk Valley area. Highly trained contact specialists are available every day to assist callers with issues, including food insecurity, housing crises, homelessness, mental health and substance use. With a database featuring over 1,000 programs and services, 2-1-1 is the go-to resource for Sauk Valley residents seeking assistance.

Beyond the 2-1-1 phone number, the 2-1-1 website at findhelp211.org is continuously updated with advanced search features, making it even easier for community members to find resources. Texting is also an option; simply text 898-211 to reach the 2-1-1 support specialists.

UWWC, UWLC and Culver’s are joining forces to celebrate 2-1-1 Day on Feb. 11. Visit Culver’s in Rock Falls or Dixon for special $2.11 concrete mixers or cheese curds and remember to call 2-1-1 when social service help is needed.