Sterling boys basketball sweeps MLK Classic games: SVM area roundup for Monday, Jan. 15

Boys basketball

Sterling goes 2-0 at MLK Classic: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors beat Thornton Fractional South 74-58 and Peoria Manual 60-59 on Monday.

Against T.F. South, Andre Klaver led Sterling with 22 points, Lucas Austin scored 20 points, Maddux Osborn scored 11 points and Nico Battaglia chipped in 10 points.

Against Manual, Austin scored 24 points, Klaver scored 17 points and Kaedon Phillips added 10 points.

Eastland goes 1-1 at Pecatonica MLK Tournament: At Pecatonica, the Cougars lost 64-61 to Pecatonica and won 75-53 against Rockford Christian.

Against Pecatonica, Parker Krogman led Eastland with 21 points, Trevor Janssen scored 14 points and Peyton Spears added 13 points.

Against Rockford Christian, Krogman scored 23 points, Adam Awender scored 15 points, Braden Anderson scored 12 points and Spears chipped in 10 points.

Girls bowling

6th Annual Sterling MLK Invitational: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, Sterling won its own six-team tournament with a pinfall of 5,324.

Dixon placed fifth with 4,935.

The Golden Warriors were led by freshman Sarah Doughty with a 1,230 six-game series (third place) and sophomore Olivia Barton with a 1,133 (sixth place).

The Duchesses were led by Autumn Swift with a 1,146 series (fifth place) and freshman Madelyn Bird with a 1,015. Dixon freshman Jillian Leeser had a personal-best 210 in the third game.

Rochelle’s Cassidy Vincent won the individual title with a 1,306 series.