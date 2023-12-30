Duffy confident in Henkel’s ability to rejuvenate Lee County zoning office

Lee County Zoning Administrator Dee Duffy, right, and Renewable Energy Coordinator Alice Henkel pose for a photo in the county board room on Dec. 27, 2023. Duffy is retiring on Jan. 2, 2024, after which Henkel will take over as zoning administrator. (Alexa Zoellner)

DIXON – When asked what her plans for retirement are, Dee Duffy leaned forward with an excited smile.

“Oh, you can’t imagine,” she said.

Then, smiling wider, she added, “Neither can I. I don’t know what. I don’t know what I have planned.”

The Lee County zoning administrator does know she’ll need something to keep her busy. There’s some overdue spring cleaning to finish, and she said she’ll likely find another job.

Her last day Jan. 2.

Duffy isn’t worried about the future of the Lee County Zoning and Planning Office. It’ll be in good hands – ones that will rejuvenate it and bring it into the 21st century, she said.

Those hands belong to Alice Henkel, who is currently the office’s renewable energy coordinator, Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals clerk and the daughter of Duffy’s predecessor, Chris Henkel.

“I’m just really excited about the new position and being a part of leading this office into the future,” Alice Henkel said. “It sounds so corny, but I am. I am excited. I’m excited to see where we go. Things can change quickly.”

Lee County Zoning Administrator Dee Duffy (right) and renewable energy coordinator Alice Henkel look at a zoning petition in this posed phot Dec. 27, 2023. Duffy is retiring Jan. 2, 2024, and Henkel will take over as zoning administrator. (Alexa Zoellner)

Duffy’s retirement comes after more than 30 years working for Lee County, during which time she has held seven positions in four departments.

She was hired as the Animal Control Department’s rabies secretary June 14, 1993. She later became the dog catcher and then the Animal Control Department supervisor.

At various points, Duffy served as secretary for the Veterans Administration, the Lee County Board chairman and for the former zoning administrator.

On Jan. 7, 2019, she became the zoning administrator.

When Duffy took over as zoning administrator, she saw a desperate need for another full-time person in the department, emphasized by the upcoming need for wind and solar energy sites. As a result, she created Henkel’s current position.

“I just hope to carry on what has been started by my predecessors,” Alice Henkel said. “I just want to continue doing what’s been done and just try to make the office proud, make the county proud.”