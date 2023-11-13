Savanna deer hunt greets hunters with disabilities

SAVANNA – A deer rut and mild temperatures greeted hunters with disabilities at the 17th annual Lost Mound deer hunt Nov 11 and 12.

Bucks. were intent on finding a romantic partner as they roamed the 4,000 acres of upland prairie and forest at Lost Mound. This special hunt was held on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna.

Paraplegics, amputees and other hunters with physical disabilities participated. Twenty-seven hunters and their attendants harvested 15 deer that included six bucks and nine does. Jim Robbins, of Rock Falls, harvested the largest buck, an 11-pointer with a field dressed weight of 207 pounds. This is one of the largest bucks harvested at Lost Mound.

This special hunt has gained national attention, with hunters representing eight states this year. It provides a boost to the local economy with most hunters being non-residents or residents who traveled from central and southern Illinois. Other states represented were Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

The Refuge partners with sporting organizations to make this hunt a success. The non-profit organization Elite Veteran Outfitters joined the partnership this year and sponsored a disabled veteran from Pingree Grove.

Down Deer Recovery, a certified United Blood Trackers provider, assisted hunters in recovering wounded deer for a seventh year. Seth Nelson, of Morrison, is owner of Down Deer Recovery. Maverick, a German shepherd, is his canine tracker.