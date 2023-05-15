Dixon man charged with sexual abuse of a girl

DIXON – A 31-year-old Dixon man was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, court records show.
Jordan L. Dyson, recently of Polo, was arrested Friday in the 1500 block of Lowell Park Road after an investigation that began that day, based on a call from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Dixon police said in a news release and Lee County Court records show.
Dyson faces three to seven years on each count, both of which involve inappropriate touching. Bond is set at $150,000, and he has a preliminary hearing May 24.
He also has a pending DUI case in Lee County.
According to court records, Dyson was arrested March 11 in the 400 block of First Avenue and was charged with DUI alcohol, DUI with an alcohol concentration higher than 0.08, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle not in an approved container, all misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, and with the petty offenses of transporting alcohol with an open seal, and a taillight violation.
Dyson, who Whiteside County Court records show also formerly lived in Sterling, was free on an I-bond and has a pretrial hearing Wednesday.
Editor’s note: This story was updated online at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023.