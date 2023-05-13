Dixon man charged Friday with sexual abuse, possibly of a child

DIXON – A 31-year-old Dixon man was arrested Friday and preliminarily charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, likely of a child.
Jordan L. Dyson was arrested in the 1500 block of Lowell Park Road after an investigation that began that day, when the incident was reported, Dixon police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Although the release didn’t say so specifically, the alleged victim presumably is a child; it did say the Department of Children and Family Services and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center were involved in the investigation.
Dyson is being held in lieu of bond, pending a hearing, and faces three to seven years on each count.
The charges won’t be official until filed in Lee County Court by State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra, whose office also assisted in the investigation.
No further details on the victim or the incident were available late Friday.
According to state statue, criminal sexual assault is an act of penetration with the use or threat of force, or when the accused knew that the victim was unable to understand the nature of the act or was unable to give knowing consent.
The age of consent in Illinois is 17.
The crime becomes aggravated abuse when, among other things, the sexual conduct is with a family member younger than 18; the victim is younger than 13; the victim is between 13 and 17 and the person uses force or threatens to use force; the person uses a weapon; the person injures the victim; or the victim is intellectually disabled.
Dyson also has a pending DUI case in Lee County.
According to court records, he was arrested March 11 in the 400 block of First Avenue and was charged with DUI alcohol, DUI with an alcohol concentration higher than 0.08, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle not in an approved container, all misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, and with the petty offenses of transporting alcohol with an open seal, and a taillight violation.
Dyson, who police in a release lived in Polo at the time and who Whiteside County Court records show also formerly lived in Sterling, was freed on an I-bond and has a pretrial hearing Wednesday.