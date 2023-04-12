Forreston FFA hosting Ag Day April 14

FORRESTON- The Forreston FFA will host an Ag Day from 7:55 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Forreston Grade School, 401 First Ave.

Admission to the event is free.

Students will participate in six 25-minute rotations. Four of the rotations are being taught by FFA members or other students in the classroom. One of the rotations will be held outside at a petting zoo. The final rotation is also being held outside and involves tractors and tractor safety. Participants must sign in at the school’s office to receive a visitors pass.