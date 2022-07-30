Jammin’ on the Rock and Food Truck Friday to have final summer showing

ROCK FALLS- Rock Falls Tourism’s Jammin’ on the Rock and Food Truck Fridays will be hosting their last events of the summer in August.

Both events will be held at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls

Jammin’ On The Rock will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Artists who will be performing will include David Cuckler, Tara Norris, Starlight Blues Band, Weigh Me Down Band, and Eric Whitlock. Food will be provided by Brito’s Grill and Shelby Rae’s.

Food Truck Fridays will begin at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12. Scheduled vendors include Brito’s Grill, Brother Daryl’s, Food Express, A R Chimney Cakes, The Italian, Mama Jayne’s Grub, Shelby Rae’s, Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, GG’s Ice Cream, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Avon-Debra Lathrop, Sauk Valley Bank, Happy Tails, Surf Broadband Solutions, Build-A-Pet Clubhouse, May Kay Cosmetics-Julie Gallentine, State Farm Insurance-Shay Brown, United Country Sauk Valley Reality, Real Time Pain Relief-Susan Johnson, Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm, and Drom Jewelry. The band Outpatience will begin performing at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Director of Rock Falls Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or at director@visitrockfalls.com.